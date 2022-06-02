Gotham Knights Didn't Cancel Batwoman or Legends: BCTV Daily Dispatch

From the moment Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes first woke up in the hospital in October 2010 to when the Commonwealth unfurled their banners as a declaration of war in the recently-wrapped Season 11 Part 2, I've been a ride-or-die fan of AMC's The Walking Dead… that's for 10-2/3 seasons. But as much as I revere that first, six-episode season & how it served as the foundation for a franchise that means more to me than ever… a confession? I would rather beat myself unconscious with a hammer than ever watch them again. On too many levels, they just don't work for me like the seasons that followed did. At times, it's… it's just f***ing painful. But TWD was given time to grow & evolve into the global phenomenon it is today, so those growing pains were more than worth it (even if it didn't seem like it at the time). So for the fans of Batwoman, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, and other Arrowverse shows past & present, a humble request. Let's cut Gotham Knights some slack and not start carving it up until it's aired some episodes. Here's why…

"Gotham Knights" Doesn't Hit Gotham Until 2023: Sorry, The CW… you're getting a large chunk of the blame here. You could've held the first-look preview until there was more to show and had some official images to include with it. With the series being a midseason premiere, there was no rush. Honestly, it felt like there was pressure after The Winchesters and Walker: Independence drops to have something for Gotham Knights. That said? I'm patient enough to see what Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams have to offer before I'm willing to go shitting on Corn Flakes.

Timing is Everything: Speaking of The CW… maybe dropping the preview while DC's Legends of Tomorrow & Batwoman fans are still buying billboards and renting planes to fly banners in attempts to save their shows isn't the best timing in the world. Now with that in mind…

"Gotham Knights" Didn't Cancel "Batwoman" or "DC's Legends of Tomorrow": I could give you a laundry list of suspects you can toss blame at when it comes to those shows getting canned, from the network and the studios to WarnerMedia Discovery. And from the looks of things lately, they've been so busy pointing fingers at one another that you would think that no one actually made the decision and that it just happened out of some warped "divine intervention." But Fiveash, Stoteraux, and Abrams are definitely not to blame- in fact, I would hope that they would get the support & benefit of the doubt from Batwoman fans considering all three have the Javicia Leslie-starring series on their already-impressive resumes. Also, back off from Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Oscar Morgan, Misha Collins, Anna Lo, and Rahart Adams, too. As if there isn't pressure enough taking on a role set within the Batman universe, just imagine having an angry fandom (that already views your show as having replaced their favorite) criticizing every little thing you say or do. And for something that they have nothing to do with or have control over, no less.

Your Show Was "Gotham Knights" at One Point, Too: So the reason that I went with that "Walking Dead" anecdote in the opener was the soften the blow for this one. Look… like I said before? I'm not looking to do any Corn Flakes-shitting but… when was the last time you've objectively gone back and watched the first seasons of shows like Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and others. Again, the last time you objectively watched without being influenced by knowing what's to come? Like a first-timer? Yeah, some of them were a little painful. I will readily admit that more than a handful of episodes played like average-at-best cosplay parody porn with the best parts edited out. But did they stay that way? Of course not, and in the process, we ended up with an Arrowverse that planted the flag for any future comic book shows to be taken seriously (from The Boys and Netflix's Marvel series line-up to the current DC & Marvel streaming series line-ups).

So with that said, here's a look at today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, our morning rundown of the past 24-hours across the television & streaming landscape:

