The Doctor Who Got Away Christopher Eccleston Returns with Big Finish

Christopher Eccleston played the 9th Doctor in Russell T. Davies' revival of Doctor Who back in 2005. Amidst widespread skepticism and snobbish dismissal in some mainstream circles, the show was a big hit and started the ball rolling to turn into a global pop phenomenon, especially by the time David Tennant took over as the 10th Doctor. Eccleston left the show after his first and only season after some conflict with the BBC and the producers. To the surprise and joy of fans, he will play the 9th Doctor once again, for Big Finish audio dramas later this year- and now we have the details.

Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Ravagers is a full-cast audio drama box set comprising three fantastic stories all written by Big Finish's Creative Director, Nicholas Briggs. The series will be released in May 2021, but Big Finish Productions released the cover art and story titles for it this weekend. Joining Eccleston on his first audio odyssey through time and space are Camilla Beeput as Nova, a galley chef from the Sphere of Freedom enlisted by the Doctor to stop a dastardly plan; and Jayne McKenna as Audrey, the oldest gamer in Freedom City (although there may be more to her than meets the eye). The box set is now available for pre-order exclusively at the Big Finish website (www.bigfinish.com), from just £19.99. The stories included in this first volume are "Sphere of Freedom", "Cataclysm" and "Food Fight", written by Briggs- who also voices the Daleks in the TV series and the Big Finish audios.

Eccleston said, "It was lovely coming back to play the role again, due to Nicholas's writing. I was surprised at how very quickly I seemed to recall the choices I made fifteen years ago. It was an odd experience; the Ninth Doctor's still hanging around." Briggs added, "It's been an honour working with Chris again – it's truly thrilling to hear him in-studio, inhabiting the Ninth Doctor like he'd never been away! Writing and directing 'Doctor Who' stories never gets old for me, and I'm so excited for people to hear what we've been up to. It's been a delight to kick off 'The Ninth Doctor Adventures' series with Chris, and I know that my fellow writers and directors are cooking up some great stuff for the next box set."

Doctor Who fans worldwide can now pre-order all four volumes of The Ninth Doctor Adventures, which are available in three formats – collector's edition CD, digital download, or limited edition gatefold triple LP vinyl – exclusively from the Big Finish website. Big Finish listeners can save by pre-ordering a bundle of the entire series for just £88 (as a collector's edition box set) or £78 (as a download). Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures triple-LP vinyl is strictly limited to a pressing of 1,000 per volume, and can be pre-ordered at £35.99 each, or £132 for the bundle of all four albums, again exclusively at the Big Finish website. Please note: the vinyl editions do not include any behind-the-scenes extras.