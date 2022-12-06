The Flash, Borat, Doom Patrol, Daredevil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

So leave the memories alone/I don't want to see/The way it is, as to how it used to be/Leave the memories alone, don't change a thing/And I'll hold you here in my memory… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Fuel with "Leave The Memories Alone," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat returning to take on Donald Trump & Kanye West, HBO Max's Doom Patrol Showrunner Jeremy Carver commenting on the show's future, ABC News temporarily pulling T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach from GMA3, Warner Bros. Discovery possibly eyeing "Max" as the new name for the HBO Max/Discovery+ streaming combo, The CW's The Flash beginning its final run this February, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again reportedly casts Margarita Levieva & Sandrine Holt in "major roles," and Kirstie Alley (Cheers, "Look Who's Talking" films) passes away at age 71.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash, Borat, Doom Patrol, Kirstie Alley & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Hulu's Letterkenny, USA Network's WWE Raw, Disney+'s Willow, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Apple TV+'s Servant, The Always Sunny Podcast, Peacock's Irreverent, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, WWE Hall Of Famer Barry Windham, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Tuesday, December 6, 2022:

Cheers, Look Who's Talking Star Kirstie Alley Passes Away, Age 71

Letterkenny Season 11 Trailer: Chips, Lost Dogs, Influencers & More

WWE Raw Preview: Tag Team Titles on the Line Tonight

Daredevil Report: Levieva, Holt Join "Born Again" Cast in Major Roles

Willow: Kasdan Explains Val Kilmer Not Returning, Has Season 2 Hope

The Flash Season 9 Overview Released; Final Run Set For February 8th

Doctor Who Announcement Video Confirms Series 14 Filming Start

Cobra Kai Season 6: Alicia Hannah-Kim Discusses Kim Da-Eun's Future

WWE Hall Of Famer Barry Windham Hospitalized After Heart Attack

Rick and Morty Season 6 Finale Promos Raise Our Concern Levels

Did WBD Pick a Name for Its New HBO Max/Discovery+ Combo Streamer?

Servant Season 4 Official Trailer: The Final Reckoning Is At Hand

The Always Sunny Podcast Gang Does a Deep Dive Into IASIP Bloopers

GMA3 Co-Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Reportedly Pulled by ABC News

Doom Patrol Showrunner Jeremy Carver Addresses Season 5, Show's Future

Irreverent Showrunner Paddy Macrae on Peacock Drama's Inspiration

Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat Returns; Tackles Trump, Kanye West & More

Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 22 "Underground Tennis Tournament" Review

