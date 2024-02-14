Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, bctv daily dispatch, ben affleck, creature commandos, jennifer lopez, Night Court, snl, superman & lois, the last of us, The Walking Dead, wytches

The Last of Us, Avatar, Creature Commandos & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TWD: The Ones Who Live, Superman & Lois, Wytches, Creature Commandos, Night Court, The Last of Us, and more!

With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Dunkin Donuts/Ben Affleck, CBS's S.W.A.T., SNL: Jennifer Lopez/Ayo Edebiri, The CW's Superman & Lois, Disney+'s Iwájú, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Max's The Girls on The Bus, Prime Video's Wytches, NBC's Suits: L.A., Max's Creature Commandos, NBC's Night Court, Prime Video's Reacher, USA Network's WWE Raw, HBO's The Last of Us, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, SYFY's Resident Alien, Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Crunchyroll/Studio BONES, Star Wars/Samuel L. Jackson, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: TWD: The Ones Who Live, Dunkin Donuts/Ben Affleck, SNL: Jennifer Lopez/Ayo Edebiri, Superman & Lois, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Wytches, Creature Commandos, Night Court, The Last of Us, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, February 14, 2024:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Offers "Richonne" History Lesson

Dunkin Donuts Drops Ben Affleck & The DunKings: Extended Cut (VIDEO)

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Episodes 1-3 Preview Images, Overviews Released

SNL: Jennifer Lopez on Ayo Edebiri Apologizing for Podcast Comments

Superman & Lois: Erik Valdez Confirms Season 4 Return With Set Post

Iwájú Official Trailer: Disney+ Previews Epic Animated Adventure

Avatar: The Last Airbender Mini-Teasers: Can Aang Bring Balance Back?

The Girls on The Bus: Max Previews Melissa Benoist-Starring Series

Wytches Showrunner Scott Snyder Spending Snow Day Reading Scripts

Suits: L.A.: "Arrow" Star Stephen Amell Tapped to Lead Spinoff Pilot

Creature Commandos: Is Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. Set for Peacemaker S02?

Night Court: Marsha Warfield; Spiner & O'Donnell's Wheelers Returning

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: More Familiar Faces Returning?

Reacher Author on Neagley's S03 Role, Adapting Novels Out of Order

Cathy Kelley's Bare Feet Spark Wild WWE Conspiracy Theories

The Last of Us Season 2 Star Resuming Filming, Discusses First Day

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: NYC Red Carpet Movie Premiere Report

Resident Alien: Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund on Asta/D'Arcy, Season 3

The Daily Show Host Jon Stewart on Biden/Trump: "WTF Are We Doing?"

Crunchyroll Debuts Documentary Celebrating Studio BONES Anniversary

Star Wars: Samuel L. Jackson Ready for Mace Windu Live-Action Series

The Last of Us, Jon Stewart, Batman, TWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

