The White Lotus, Tracker, Adam Scott & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Adult Swim's Oh My God…Yes!, AMC's Anne Rice's The Talamasca, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, CBS's Watson, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, CBS's The Equalizer, AMC's Dark Winds, HBO's The White Lotus, CBS's Tracker, NBC's The Americas, NBC's Suits LA, NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Adam Scott: Severance/Dead at 21, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy, Netflix's Devil May Cry/Evanescence, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, "Buffy" Revival, Paramount+'s Starfleet Academy, BBC's Doctor Who, Crunchyroll's One Piece, Red Nose Day 2025, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, March 24, 2025:

Our YOLO: Rainbow Trinity S03E03, Oh My God…Yes! S01E04 Previews

The Talamasca Is Keeping Its Eye on Louis, Leaphorn in New Teasers

Dark Side of the Ring S06E01 Preview: "Hell in a Cell" Sets the Bar

Watson Season 1 Episode 7: "Teeth Marks" Preview: Moriarty's Next Move

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Ep. 3 Preview: Jesse Retaliates

The Equalizer S05E13: "A Few Good Women" Preview: Military Mystery

Dark Winds S03E03 Preview: Leaphorn, Chee Zero In on New Suspect

The White Lotus Season 3 Ep. 6 Preview: Post-Party, Next Day "Denials"

Tracker S02E14: "Exodus" Preview; S02E15, Season 2 Finale Early Looks

The Americas Episode 7 Examines "The Andes": Here's Our Viewing Guide

Suits LA S01E05: "You're on Your Own" Preview: Big Lester Problems

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Here's Our S01E05: "Pollination" Preview

How Did We Not Know Severance Star Adam Scott Was "Dead at 21"?

Bosch Heads to London to Track a Killer? Titus Welliver Likes The Idea

Devil May Cry Has Something Brewing with Evanescence – But What?

Daredevil: Born Again Post Teasing Foggy's Future or Wishful Thinking?

Editor Jon Dudkowski on Buffy Revival Being In "Really Smart" Hands

Starfleet Academy Editor Discusses Show's Humor, "Happy Face" & More

The White Lotus & The Righteous Gemstones: HBO's "Dirk Diggler" Phase

Doctor Who: How Rose Tyler Made Fans Reconsider The Role of Companions

One Piece Returns on April 5th with Two New Episodes on Crunchyroll

Red Nose Day 2025 Scores Big; "Strictly," Beyond Paradise Sketches

