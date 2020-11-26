The New Dalek Look For Doctor Who: Revolution Of The Daleks

It's Daleks time. Courtesy of Sheffield photographer, the Steel City Snapper, and shared by Bleeding Cool with permission, a very nice shot of the front cover to the new Radio Times magazine arriving on subscriber shelves today, and featuring the new look that will appear in the upcoming Doctor Who: Revolution Of The Daleks, airing on BBC One over the Christmas/New Year period. No, we don't know when. We should find out soon. And then arrange the rest of the day around it, as it traditional.

The upcoming festive special will see the return of one of the Doctor's biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks. The Doctor is locked away in a high-security alien prison. Isolated, alone, with no hope of escape. Far away, on Earth, her best friends, Yaz, Ryan and Graham have to pick up their lives without her. But it's not easy. Old habits die hard. Especially when they discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek, without the Doctor?

It also comes with a Doctor Who poster with glimpses of the new Daleks in the margins. Inside, Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall states "It's deliberately different from all those Daleks we've had on screen before. They light up at night with red lights for a start. There are just small, different details, like the number and shape of whatever you call those things on the side of the Daleks… which I suppose in a festive special you'd call baubles! And changes to the little things adorning the Daleks — new slats and different layers around the dome. It harks back to the Reconnaissance Dalek in Resolution. It's almost like that might be a plot point…"

While executive producer Matt Strevens says "it's not going back to one of the classic bronze Daleks that we've seen in recent years. I think it's slightly taller… an inch or two, maybe higher than the bronze, but not as wide. The bronze ones look like they've been really working out in the gym. They're much stockier. Ours, or rather this version, is a bit sleeker. Unlike older models, this particular Dalek is remote-controlled. Although it's slightly filled out, it still would have been difficult to get a human operator inside this particular model. We wanted the audience to see the origins in the Reconnaissance Dalek. Because in a sense, that Dalek gives birth to this next iteration that we see in Revolution of the Daleks. The gun carousel, the central section, has been fleshed out a bit more. The gun carriage was much tighter, even the skirt of the Dalek was slimmer in 2019. We've broadened it out to make it look more muscular."