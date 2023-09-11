The Orville, Daryl Dixon, Bosch: Legacy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, bosch: legacy, doctor who, drew barrymore, futurama, invincible, quantum leap, The Orville, The Walking Dead, wga

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Hulu's Futurama, Hulu's The Orville, The Drew Barrymore Show/WGA, BBC's Doctor Who, TBS' AEW Collision, NBC's Meet the Press, Amazon Freevee's Bosch: Legacy, Prime Video's Invincible, NBC's Quantum Leap, and more!

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E01 Review: A TWD French Revolution

Futurama Season 11 Episode 8 Preview: Zapp Gets His Day In Court

The Orville Producer Honors Series Premiere Anniversary with BTS Looks

Drew Barrymore Announces Talk Show Return; WGA Picket Lines Planned

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E01 Preview: Is Daryl The Messenger?

Doctor Who: Jemma Redgrave on Series 14, Those UNIT Spinoff Rumblings

Samoa Joe Advances in Tournament as AEW Continues War on WWE

Meet the Press: Chuck Todd Welcomes Kristen Welker, Signs Off (VIDEO)

Bryan Danielson Fails WWE by Teasing Retirement at AEW WrestleDream

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Opener Will Have "Big Implications" for Harry

Jade Cargill Returns on AEW Collision, Dashing Hopes of WWE Fans

Invincible Season 2 Will Give Mark "His Moments to Shine": Kirkman

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Reedus Thanks TWD Family in New Post

Quantum Leap Season 2: A "Larger Mission" Driving Ben's Leaps?

Doctor Who: Companions' First Moments Key to Setting Up The Future

DC Comics Rush Through Graphic Novels To Tie In With TV And Movies

Kutcher/Kunis, TWD: Daryl Dixon, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

