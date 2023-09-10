Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, amptp, archer, ashton kutcher, bctv daily dispatch, Criminal Minds, justified, mila kunis, SAG-AFTRA, Star Trek Day, the boys, The Walking Dead, wga

Kutcher/Kunis, TWD: Daryl Dixon, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Justified, Star Trek, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Ashton Kutcher/Mila Kunis, Criminal Minds, The Boys, WGA/AMPTP & more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Ahsoka, FX's Justified, Star Trek Day/SAG-AFTRA & WGA, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Ashton Kutcher/Mila Kunis, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds, FXX's Archer, Cody Rhodes, Amazon's The Boys, WGA/AMPTP, Our "Cancelled DC Elseworlds" Bundle, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ahsoka, Justified, Star Trek Day/SAG-AFTRA & WGA, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Ashton Kutcher/Mila Kunis, Criminal Minds, Archer, The Boys Universe, WGA/AMPTP & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, September 10, 2023:

Ahsoka Star Ivanna Sakhno on Shin Hati: "She's Very Calculated"

Justified Star Walton Goggins on Boyd's Affection for Raylan & More

Star Trek Stars Mulgrew, Navia & More Offer SAG-AFTRA/WGA Support

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Team on Spinoff's "Elegance," "Savagery"

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Video Responds to Danny Masterson Letters

Criminal Minds Star Wants To Make More Eps of Show She Can't Promote

Archer Season 14 Episode 4 Trailer: A Frosty Reception From Barry

Cody Rhodes Buries Former Colleagues in Shocking Shoot Interview

The Boys, Gen V, "Diabolical": Amazon's Vernon Sanders Talks Future

AEW Rampage Review Reveals Tony Khan's Toilet Tissue Torment

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon "Burner" Teases Different Walker Types

SAG-AFTRA Pres Fran Drescher Wins Big; AMPTP to WGA: We're "Aligned"

Batgirl, Wonder Woman, Aquaman: Our "Cancelled DC Elseworlds" Bundle

Doctor Who, Godzilla, Loki, Fear TWD, AHS & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek: Picard Enterprise-G Plaque Presented to William Shatner

