The Orville/Hulu, South Park, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Young Justice, South Park/Elon Musk, SAG-AFTRA, The Marvels/X-Men, Doctor Who, The Orville, Gen V, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Matthew Perry, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Max's Young Justice, Les Ghouls, South Park/Elon Musk, SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, The Marvels/X-Men, Wondery's The Lesser Dead, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s Loki, Hulu/The Orville, WWE/AEW, Prime Video's Invincible, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Prime Video's Gen V, The X-Files, Hulu's American Horror Stories, Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Peacock's John Carpenter's Suburban Screams, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, November 1, 2023:

Matthew Perry: Entertainment Industry Tributes Continue Pouring In

Always Sunny: Bosslogic's "Dennis" Horror Movie Idea Needs To Happen

Young Justice Artist Explains How Weisman, Vietti Plan for The Future

Les Ghouls: Roy Thomas Short Film Precursor to Werewolf by Night

South Park: Elon Musk Not Getting the Point Helped Make Our Point

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Wrap Halloween Talks; Wednesday Meeting Expected

The Marvels: Marvel Studios Playing More X-Men/Mutants Mind Games?

The Lesser Dead Author Talks Audio Drama, Top Vampire Films & More

Doctor Who: BBC Video Officially Welcomes You to The "Whoniverse"

Loki S02 Midseason Trailer, Official Clip: So What Happens Next?

The Orville: Disney, Comcast Could Kick Off Hulu Moves This Week

Killer Raw Main Event Sets Up Crown Jewel, Leaves AEW in the Dust

Invincible Season 2 Sneak Preview: Cecil Has Some Concerns About Mark

Rick and Morty Shares Its Own "Five Nights at Freddy's"; S07E04 Promo

The Marvels: Carol And Kamala Fight While Switching Places In New Clip

Seth Rollins Shows AEW How It's Done Ahead of Crown Jewel Showdown

Emmy-Worthy Drama from The Miz on WWE Raw Leaves AEW in the Dust

Gen V S01 Finale: Cate Sees Herself The Hero of This Story (TRAILER)

The X-Files: Fox Mulder & Dana Scully Return in 2024 for "Perihelion"

American Horror Stories: New Hulu Trailers Will Haunt Your Halloween

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Opening Credits: An Intro We Won't Be Skipping

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams Showrunner Talks Horror Anthology

