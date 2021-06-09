The Pentaverate: Netflix Series Finds Mike Myers Tackling 7 New Roles

Fans of British secret service agents finally have something to go "Shwing" about. Netflix has recently announced production on six, thirty-minute episodes of a limited series from the (until recently) reclusive comedy superstar Mike Myers (Wayne's World, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery). The Pentaverate is produced by and stars Myers, where he takes on the roles of seven brand new characters created specifically for the series. Known for disappearing into characters such as Fat Bastard, and Dr. Evil, Myers will once again flex his impressionist muscles.

Created and Executive Produced by Myers, along with Director Tim Kirkby (Fleabag, Walking and Talking, Mad Fat Diary), The Pentaverate will look back at historical events and the men who influenced them. "What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?" The series will follow a Canadian Reporter as he finds himself digging through clues and getting closer to the truth. Can he be the unlikely soul that can save the world? Undoubtedly he will come to odds with the cabal's main rule- "The Pentaverate must never be exposed."

Joining Myers for this series that Netflix describes as "Witty" is a virtual assassins row of comedy talent. Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians, Community), Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!, Key and Peele), Debi Mazar (Goodfellas, Entourage), Richard McCabe (Eye in the Sky, Wallander), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous, The Stranger), and Lydia West (Years and Years, It's a Sin) will all help create this world that is somehow being run from the shadows.

Created and Executive Produced by Myers, The Pentaverate cast is lead by Myers and also features Jeong, Key, Mazar, McCabe, Saunders, and West. It is directed and produced by Kirkby and is Executive Produced by John Lyons, Tony Hernandez (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Younger), Lilly Burns (Emily in Paris, Younger) for Jax Media, and Jason Weinberg (Enlightened, Ray Donovan). Bleeding Cool will keep you updated with set photos and release dates as they become available, but if you'd like to uncover more of the mystery head over to the site here.

