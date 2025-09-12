Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Vampire Lestat, Doctor Who & Big Little Lies: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Doctor Who, Big Little Lies, The Last of Us, and more!

The Vampire Lestat: Eric Bogosian's "Spoiler" Has Big Twin Peaks Vibes

Strange New Worlds/Doctor Who Connection "Makes Perfect Sense": Myers

SNL: Chloe Fineman Discusses Cast Changes, Returning for Season 51

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Offers Channing Tatum Recording Keizo

Jawbone: Diego Luna & Gael García Bernal Adapting YA Horror Novel

Harry Potter: Cillian Murphy Puts to Rest Those Voldemort Rumors

Foundation Renewed for Season 4: Production Begins Early 2026

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Set for Sept. 30th Netflix Debut

Skydance Reportedly Eyeing Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

Big Little Lies Season 3 Closer to Becoming Reality as Sloane Joins

The Last of Us: Neil Druckmann on Departure, Season 3 Involvement

Doctor Who: Whittaker on "Brilliant," "Amazing" Billie Piper Decision

Alley Cats: Ricky Gervais, Diane Morgan Join Netflix Animated Series

AEW Dynamite Unbiased Review: Why, Daniel Garcia, Why?!

Carrie Director Offers Update on Flanagan's Stephen King Series Adapt

Reacher: Looks Like Author Lee Child Isn't Quite Done with Jack Yet

Star Trek: SNW/Doctor Who, Hannibal, Harley Quinn: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Official Trailer Cuts to The Chase

Doctor Who Fans Are Getting a "Christmas Special" This Year After All

Star Trek: Khan: Schmidt Compares Marla to "For All Mankind's" Margo

