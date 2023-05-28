Toni Storm Steals AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing! Disgusted by Tony Storm's deceitful title win at AEW Double or Nothing? 😡 The Chadster's got the appalling, unbiased details here! 🙄

Greetings readers and thank you for choosing The Chadster's unbiased coverage of AEW Double or Nothing! Can you believe AEW would dare book this PPV on the same week as WWE Night of Champions? Auughh man! So unfair! But have no fear, The Chadster is here to deliver an objective take on what could possibly be the worst match The Chadster has ever seen. Up next was the match between Jamie Hayter defending the AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm.

The match started with a very disrespectful video package, bringing up the upcoming Wembley Stadium show that just hurts The Chadster's feelings to the core. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😢

As if the opening wasn't enough, the match itself had Britt Baker missing from ringside, while The Outcasts were there to give Tony Storm an unfair numbers advantage. The Chadster can't believe this is considered wrestling. The entire match was short and devoid of true wrestling, as Storm used the turnbuckle exposed by the Outcasts to take out poor Jamie Hayter and steal that darn title. These wrestlers don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄

Oh, how The Chadster loathed this match! It disrespected everything WWE stands for and can never live up to any WWE classic, like ever. How could they just have a short match where someone cheats to take the title? It's an insult to wrestling fans everywhere and just proves that the entire point of Double or Nothing is to be disrespectful to WWE. 😡 The Chadster wonders if Tony Khan booked Toni Storm to win just because her name is Toni.

As much as The Chadster hates to admit it, The Chadster will continue monitoring this dreadful PPV to keep tabs on Tony Khan's disrespectful antics. The Chadster knows it's tough, but somebody's got to do it. Check back later to find out what else Tony Khan has in store to ruin wrestling forever! 🧐

