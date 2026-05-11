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Tracker, The Pitt, WWE/John Cena Classic & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE/Asuka, The Pitt, Good Omens 3, WWE/John Cena, SNL, The Boys, Euphoria, Tracker, Marshals, and more!

Article Summary Tracker leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a preview of S03E20 “Reclamation” as Colter and Billie’s cases collide.

The Pitt, Good Omens 3, and Euphoria headline a packed TV roundup with new previews, reactions, and finale teases.

WWE dominates the lineup with Asuka rumors, The John Cena Classic, and AEW Collision’s “Fairway to Hell” review.

SNL, The Boys, Marshals, American Dad!, Bob’s Burgers, BAFTA TV Awards, and more round out today’s TV picks.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE/Asuka, The Pitt, Good Omens 3, WWE/The John Cena Classic, SNL, The Boys, M.I.A., The Roast of Kevin Hart, BAFTA TV Awards, American Dad!, Bob's Burgers, The Comeback, Rooster, Euphoria, Tracker, Marshals, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, May 11th, 2026:

Tracker Previews Jensen Ackles's Return in S03E21: "Chrono Stasis"

AEW Collision: Fairway to Hell Review: Tony Khan Hits A Hole-In-One

Schrödinger's Asuka Reportedly Both Retired and Not Retired from WWE

The Pitt: Supriya Ganesh on Departing Series, Social Media Reactions

Good Omens 3 Countdown Promo Offers an Animated Finale Tease

WWE's The John Cena Classic Will Validate David Arquette's WCW Run

SNL Review: Damon Disappoints, Kahan Kills, Culhane & Wickline Shine

The Boys & The "Filler" Episode Myth: Maybe You're the Problem?

WWE Backlash, SNL/SNL UK, The Boys/SPN Remix: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Mandalorian And Grogu: Din Is "Very Focused" On Grogu's Survival

M.I.A.: Danay Garcia on Embracing Dual Roles, Gisella, FTWD & More

The Roast of Kevin Hart Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch & More!

BAFTA Television Awards 2026: Your Viewing Guide to TV's Big Night!

American Dad! S20E08 Preview: Marmalade Returns; Klaus, Father Figure?

Bob's Burgers S16E13 Preview: Linda Belcher Has Some Road Rage Issues

The Comeback Finale Preview: "Valerie Cherish" Has a Decision to Make

Rooster Season 1 Finale "Songs for Raisa" Preview: Greg's Goodbye

Euphoria: Our S03E05: "This Little Piggy" Preview: Things Take a Turn

Tracker S03E20: "Reclamation" Preview: Colter & Billie's Cases Collide

Marshals S01E11 Preview: Kayce & Cal Find Themselves "On Thin Ice"

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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