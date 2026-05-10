Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

WWE Backlash, SNL/SNL UK, The Boys/SPN Remix: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Backlash, The Punisher, SNL/SNL UK, The Boys & Supernatural, FCC: Bad Bunny & Super Bowl LX, and more!

Article Summary WWE Backlash dominates today’s TV roundup with Roman Reigns, John Cena, IYO SKY, Trick Williams, and Bron Breakker.

Get the latest WWE Backlash results, preview coverage, and AEW Collision crossover chatter fueling the weekend buzz.

SNL and SNL UK bring big preview coverage, from Matt Damon and Noah Kahan to Hannah Waddingham and UK politics.

The Punisher, The Boys’ Supernatural remix, Doctor Who, Svengoolie, and more pack out today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Backlash, AEW Collision, The Punisher: One Last Kill, SNL/SNL UK, Svengoolie, Doctor Who, The Boys/Supernatural, FCC: Bad Bunny & Super Bowl LX, M.I.A., Boy Meets World, Saved by the Bell, Happy Days, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, May 10th, 2026:

SNL Cold Open: Damon's Brett Kavanaugh & Ansari's Kash Patel Return

Roman Reigns Retains But Gets Demolished like AEW at WWE Backlash

John Cena Classic Announced at WWE Backlash, Destroying AEW Forever

IYO SKY Beats Asuka at Backlash as Crowd Disrespects WWE's Choices

Danhausen Buries AEW with Hilarious Antics at WWE Backlash

AEW Collision: Fairway to Hell Challenges WWE Backlash Tonight

WWE Backlash: Trick Williams Beats Sami Zayn, Destroys All AEW Fans

WWE Backlash: Bron Breakker Spears His Way to Victory Over AEW

The Punisher: Did Judith Light Confirm Ma Gnucci in "One Last Kill?"

SNL UK Cold Open Tackles Starmer/Elections; Serafinowicz as Farage

WWE SmackDown Review: Gingerbread Man Rises from the Grave

WWE Backlash Preview: Complete Viewing Guide to Tonight's PLE

The Punisher, Boston Blue, Sex Criminals & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

SNL Returns Tonight with Matt Damon & Noah Kahan: Here's Our Preview

SNL UK Returns Tonight with Hannah Waddingham & Myles Smith: Preview

Svengoolie Launches "First Men In The Moon" on MeTV Tonight! (PREVIEW)

Doctor Who Deleted Scene: David Tennant's Tenth Doctor Saves Arthur

The Boys Drops "Supernatural" Remix with Ackles, Padalecki & Collins

Check Out SNL UK Host Hannah Waddingham's Pre-Show Photo Shoot (VIDEO)

FCC's Bad Bunny/Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Complaints Are Hysterical

M.I.A. Creator & Showrunner Talk Crime Drama, Ensemble Gems and More

Boy Meets World Cast Pays Tribute to Writer & Director David Kendall

Saved by the Bell Star Lark Voorhies on Series, Dustin Diamond's Death

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!