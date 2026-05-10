Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
WWE Backlash, SNL/SNL UK, The Boys/SPN Remix: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Backlash, The Punisher, SNL/SNL UK, The Boys & Supernatural, FCC: Bad Bunny & Super Bowl LX, and more!
Article Summary
- WWE Backlash dominates today’s TV roundup with Roman Reigns, John Cena, IYO SKY, Trick Williams, and Bron Breakker.
- Get the latest WWE Backlash results, preview coverage, and AEW Collision crossover chatter fueling the weekend buzz.
- SNL and SNL UK bring big preview coverage, from Matt Damon and Noah Kahan to Hannah Waddingham and UK politics.
- The Punisher, The Boys’ Supernatural remix, Doctor Who, Svengoolie, and more pack out today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch.
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Backlash, AEW Collision, The Punisher: One Last Kill, SNL/SNL UK, Svengoolie, Doctor Who, The Boys/Supernatural, FCC: Bad Bunny & Super Bowl LX, M.I.A., Boy Meets World, Saved by the Bell, Happy Days, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, May 10th, 2026:
SNL Cold Open: Damon's Brett Kavanaugh & Ansari's Kash Patel Return
Roman Reigns Retains But Gets Demolished like AEW at WWE Backlash
John Cena Classic Announced at WWE Backlash, Destroying AEW Forever
IYO SKY Beats Asuka at Backlash as Crowd Disrespects WWE's Choices
Danhausen Buries AEW with Hilarious Antics at WWE Backlash
AEW Collision: Fairway to Hell Challenges WWE Backlash Tonight
WWE Backlash: Trick Williams Beats Sami Zayn, Destroys All AEW Fans
WWE Backlash: Bron Breakker Spears His Way to Victory Over AEW
The Punisher: Did Judith Light Confirm Ma Gnucci in "One Last Kill?"
SNL UK Cold Open Tackles Starmer/Elections; Serafinowicz as Farage
WWE SmackDown Review: Gingerbread Man Rises from the Grave
WWE Backlash Preview: Complete Viewing Guide to Tonight's PLE
The Punisher, Boston Blue, Sex Criminals & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
SNL Returns Tonight with Matt Damon & Noah Kahan: Here's Our Preview
SNL UK Returns Tonight with Hannah Waddingham & Myles Smith: Preview
Svengoolie Launches "First Men In The Moon" on MeTV Tonight! (PREVIEW)
Doctor Who Deleted Scene: David Tennant's Tenth Doctor Saves Arthur
The Boys Drops "Supernatural" Remix with Ackles, Padalecki & Collins
Check Out SNL UK Host Hannah Waddingham's Pre-Show Photo Shoot (VIDEO)
FCC's Bad Bunny/Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Complaints Are Hysterical
M.I.A. Creator & Showrunner Talk Crime Drama, Ensemble Gems and More
Boy Meets World Cast Pays Tribute to Writer & Director David Kendall
Saved by the Bell Star Lark Voorhies on Series, Dustin Diamond's Death
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!