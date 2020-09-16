Trish Stratus Would Love a Taste of Sasha Banks

WWE Hall-of-Famer Trish Stratus appeared on WWE's The Bump podcast this week and teased a huge match between herself and Sasha Banks. Could we be looking at the first match of a card for a potential Evolution 2 PPV event?

When Status made her return at the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble in 2018, the biggest mark-out moment of the night was her faceoff with Sasha Banks, who ultimately eliminate Trish from the match. Fans were excited for a matchup between the two, but Trish ended up in a tag match at the Evolution PPV later that year. When Trish returned for a singles feud at SummerSlam the next year, it was against Charlotte Flair, leaving the Sasha angle hanging. Asked about Sasha on The Bump, Trish said she's game to finally settle things.

"I love and respect Sasha so much," said Trish. "I love her in-ring work. Would I love a taste of that? Yes, I would.

"Look, here's the thing," she continued. "People are buzzing about Sasha and I, and we basically had a five-minute interaction at the Royal Rumble. That was what began the buzz, you know what I mean? That's been like two years straight of people buzzing about it and dreaming and hoping. As a wrestling fan do I think this is intriguing? Absolutely. I think it's a pretty awesome idea, to be honest. Yeah, so that's all I've got to say about that, guys."

Of course, Trish supposedly retired after her match with Charlotte Flair, but from her comments, it looks like she's taking this about as seriously as most wrestling retirements. The Chadster would like to see Trish Stratus vs. Sasha Banks happen. What about you?