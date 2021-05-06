Unknown: "Westworld" Creators Developing Amazon Prime Horror Anthology

Amazon is continuing to dive into the world of horror anthology with the addition of a developing series, Unknown, with the help of Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. Joy has written for cult classic shows like Pushing Daisies and producing with Nolan on Westworld. The Nolan name may be familiar to the ears, Jonathan's brother is no other than director Christopher Nolan, who often he has collaborated with. Creativity in the industry runs in the family and continues in relationships, as Joy and Nolan are married. In 2019, they made a huge deal with Amazon Studios to produce material for the platform. Today, they're teaming up with Amazon on a horror anthology now in development. Joining the duo will be filmmakers Craig MacNeil and Clay Chapman, who previously worked on the film The Boy.

Unknown will be a psychological horror anthology series on the intersection between folklore and true crime in American society. In the first season, the story will revolve around two siblings, who although are estranged, decide to return to the area of the Texas Killing Fields but they encounter a dark spirit from their past that's attached to the region. MacNeil's directing at Amazon is continuing with this series after he was involved with the series Them. His other directorial work includes series titles such as Castle Rock and The Twilight Zone. Production of the series will be done by both Amazon Studios and Kilter Films. Clay Chapman has worked with his novels on past projects, such as the film The Boy. He continues today to be working on a Marvel series, Scream: Curse of Carnage, and with a studio on a mini-series by the name of Origins. Let us know what you think about the upcoming horror anthology Unknown in the comments below!