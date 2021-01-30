WandaVision Head Writer Discusses Meaning Behind "Sokovian Lullaby"

While viewers were offered a ton of backstory and clues during this week's episode of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' WandaVision (and that was only the fourth episode), we're taking a minute to look back at the week prior- to the episode "Now in Color." While understandably memorable for the way it ended (especially for Teyonah Parris' Capt. Monica Rambeau), another one of the "red flag" highlights was just how quickly Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) ran the entire course of pregnancy- giving birth to her and Vision's (Paul Bettany) twins, Billy and Tommy. After putting twins in their cradle, Wanda proceeds to sing them a lullaby… that must have a deeper meaning!

Except it doesn't, apparently. Written by series head writer and executive producer Jac Schaeffer and translated into the made-up language of Sokovian by language coach Courtney Young, it turns out that lullaby really is just about a mother singing to her children. "It's not about the larger mystery of the show," Schaeffer admitted. "In my mind, at the time, it was like a sincere version of a TV sitcom theme song, like a real heartfelt one in her native language. The last part about the sunshine…. This is cheesy but I'm going to tell you, there was a song in my prenatal fitness class that was very woo-woo; that [last-line references] the longtime sun that we would sing [about]. It was my first baby and I would sing it to him, so that's just a little thing for my own kid." Here's a look at the lyrics to "Sokovian Lullaby" (which we're still eyeballing over for lines 3-5), followed by a copy of the actual sheet music:

We've been waiting for you / 'tie mi t͡ʃaˈjaɫəm Now you are here / ˈʃiɪdeŋ ˈti e ˈʃte More perfect than I imagined / ˈdrage wo t͡sto ˈmisliɫəm Our house is now a home (our house is now a nest) / ˈdom naʃ ˈʃiɪdeŋ ˈgnieʒdo No matter where you go / bez veˈdeɪ̆ doˈkude ˈjit͡ʃiʃ Sunlight shines on you / ˈʃiʒa ˈsunt͡so nad tiˈe