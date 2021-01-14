Watch The Good Brothers Join Kenny Omega to Wrestle on Dynamite

Another week, another episode of AEW Dynamite. Did you miss last night's show? The Chadster has got your back with some video highlights!

AEW Dynamite Video Highlights

Dynamite last night opened with a match between Pac and Eddie Kingston, and that match turned into a big brawl between the two men's factions.

The Inner Circle attempted to show solidarity with New Years Resolutions, but they ended up setting up a triple threat tag team match between the groups' members. Oops!

Miro fought Chuck Taylor with the goal of subjugating Taylor as his Young Boy, and it worked.

Jade Cargill ran afoul of Red Velvet while interrupting Cody Rhodes' appearance on The Waiting Room with Dr. Britt Baker.

Jurassic Express tried their luck against FTR.

Kenny Omega proved where his loyalties truly lie.

Serena Deeb defended the NWA Women's Championship on Dynamite.

And Brian Cage tried to wrest the TNT Championship from Darby Allin.

AEW put up a good effort, but in The Chadster's opinion, it just didn't compare to the show NXT put on. Good try though.

You can also read Bleeding Cool's recap of this week's episode of Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite airs weekly on TNT on Wednesdays at 8PM, going head to head with rival WWE NXT in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. AEW bills itself as a pro wrestling made by wrestlers for wrestling fans and has shaken up the industry by scoring big ratings and becoming the first viable competitor to WWE in decades. Bleeding Cool's expert pro wrestling "journalism" team provides weekly recaps and analysis of AEW's weekly TV shows as well as live coverage of quarterly PPV events and nonstop obsession over the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars.