Watch The Good Brothers Join Kenny Omega to Wrestle on Dynamite

by Chad McMahon

Another week, another episode of AEW Dynamite. Did you miss last night's show? The Chadster has got your back with some video highlights!

The official logo for AEW Dynamite on TNT
AEW Dynamite Video Highlights

Dynamite last night opened with a match between Pac and Eddie Kingston, and that match turned into a big brawl between the two men's factions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ip55uxq1kyA

The Inner Circle attempted to show solidarity with New Years Resolutions, but they ended up setting up a triple threat tag team match between the groups' members. Oops!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnZpXZveNH8

Miro fought Chuck Taylor with the goal of subjugating Taylor as his Young Boy, and it worked.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vRsizDs838

Jade Cargill ran afoul of Red Velvet while interrupting Cody Rhodes' appearance on The Waiting Room with Dr. Britt Baker.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HiJyOT797Ic

Jurassic Express tried their luck against FTR.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s9r39HKn6zw

Kenny Omega proved where his loyalties truly lie.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7sz85fr8qg

Serena Deeb defended the NWA Women's Championship on Dynamite.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5CvyZXIqHbE

And Brian Cage tried to wrest the TNT Championship from Darby Allin.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yCs2zKVs6k
The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So graphic, made by me, The Chadster. Graphic design is my passion.
AEW put up a good effort, but in The Chadster's opinion, it just didn't compare to the show NXT put on. Good try though.

