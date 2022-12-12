We May Know Who Brock Lesnar Is Facing At WrestleMania This Year

Even when he's not in the title picture, Brock Lesnar is still a major attraction for WWE. So while he may not be (again) facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title in the main event of April's WrestleMania in Los Angeles, his match will still be a big part of the card and is sure to draw a lot of attention. But having been around for so long and having faced the best of the best WWE has to offer over the years, is there any new ground for Lesnar to cover and any new opponent for him to face that would serve as a legitimate threat? If what WWE is reportedly planning comes to fruition, then the answer is an emphatic yes.

For someone to serve as a believable threat to Brock Lesnar, they'd better be someone big and powerful. As it turns out, WWE has just the man for the job. According to WrestlingNews.co, the man who will be standing across from Lesnar at this year's WrestleMania will be the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther. There's no word on if that title will be on the line in the match, but title or no title, that's an instantly attractive match. Seeing two of the biggest hard-hitting powerhouses in the world colliding for the first time is a WrestleMania-worthy match I'd say.

There is some precedent for this one, as Gunther himself has spoken about wanting to face Brock Lesnar and what it would mean to him, telling Illinois' WMBD TV last month "If I had to pin it down to one name, I'd say it's Brock Lesnar at the moment. When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches. Later on, when I progressed in my career, I was able to watch wrestling and analyze how people work. He's always been somebody I was impressed with. He's one of the best to ever do it. I think that's the biggest possible challenge for me at the moment."

Gunther versus Brock Lesnar has been a battle fans have wanted to see going back to Gunther's NXT UK days as Walter, so this one will easily get some positive attention. With it being his first self-designed WrestleMania, Triple H is apparently all-in on pulling out all of the stops to create an awe-inspiring card filled with mega matches and returning legends. A battle between two generations' greatest mights should fit in there pretty nicely.