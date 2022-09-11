Werewolf by Night, Secret Invasion, Daredevil & Lots More: BCTV DD
And once in a while/I'll go walkin' in the twilight, countin' down to midnight/Close my eyes and wait for her to shine/I'm hidin' in the shadows, prayin' that she'll break free/In the dark of the night, she got danger on her mind/She's a million-dollar baby, nobody can explain it/She's a miracle/She's… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Ava Max for "Million Dollar Baby" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including Disney's D23 Expo 2022, offering previews & updates on the Samuel L. Jackson-starring Secret Invasion, the Gael García Bernal-starring Marvel Studios Halloween special, Werewolf by Night; and the Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again.
Plus, we look at Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History, Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, The Disney Channel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Disney Jr's Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Disney+'s The Santa Clauses, Disney+'s Armor Wars, Disney+'s Loki, Disney+'s Ironheart, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Disney+'s Tales of the Jedi, Disney+'s Willow, Disney+'s Andor, FXX's Archer, Adult Swim's Primal, Amazon's The Boys, AEW, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, HBO Max's Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, and tons more!
Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, September 11, 2022:
National Treasure: Edge of History Shares Official Trailer at D23 Expo
The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Celebrates Series' 5th Anniversary
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Hit the Streets This February; New Teaser
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Casts Avery Jr., Berman; New Key Art
The Santa Clauses Teaser: Scott Interviews for a New Kris Kringle
Daredevil: Born Again: Cox Joins D'Onofrio for D23 Expo Series Update
Armor Wars: D23 Expo Finds Cheadle, Feige Confirming Series (Again)
Loki Season 2: Ke Huy Quan Joining Cast, Confirmed During D23 Expo
Secret Invasion Trailer Drops at D23 Expo: So Who Can You Trust?
Werewolf by Night Trailer Unleashed at D23 Expo; October Premiere Set
Ironheart: Anthony Ramos Confirmed as The Hood During D23 Expo
The Mandalorian Season 3 Teaser Trailer; Set for 2023 (Not February?)
Tales of the Jedi Gets Trailer, October Release Date at D23 Expo
Andor Debuts Final Trailer At D23 Expo 11 Days Before Premiere
Willow Releases Trailer, Key Art at D23 Expo; Christian Slater Cast
D23 Expo: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, & 20th Century Studios Live Blog
Archer S13E04 Preview: Not the Face You Make When a Plan Goes Well
Audible & Broadway Video Comedy Podcast Slate: Hot White Heist & More
Primal Season 2 Episode 10 Preview Offers Look at Mira's Backstory
The Boys Spinoff Gen V Update; Butcher Makes Case for Homeschooling
Sammy Guevara Advances in World Title Tournament on AEW Rampage
Cobra Kai Season 5: Sean Kanan on The Karate Kid III & Barnes Return
The Morning Show Season 3: "The Sandman" Star Stephen Fry Joins Cast
Vinny/Angelina Hookup Could Happen on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
National Treasure: Edge of History Key Art Spotlights Jess Valenzuela
Pennyworth Season 3 Evolves Alfred From His Season 1 Queen-Loving Ways
