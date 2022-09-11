Werewolf by Night, Secret Invasion, Daredevil & Lots More: BCTV DD

And once in a while/I'll go walkin' in the twilight, countin' down to midnight/Close my eyes and wait for her to shine/I'm hidin' in the shadows, prayin' that she'll break free/In the dark of the night, she got danger on her mind/She's a million-dollar baby, nobody can explain it/She's a miracle/She's… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Ava Max for "Million Dollar Baby" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including Disney's D23 Expo 2022, offering previews & updates on the Samuel L. Jackson-starring Secret Invasion, the Gael García Bernal-starring Marvel Studios Halloween special, Werewolf by Night; and the Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again.

Plus, we look at Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History, Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, The Disney Channel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Disney Jr's Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Disney+'s The Santa Clauses, Disney+'s Armor Wars, Disney+'s Loki, Disney+'s Ironheart, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Disney+'s Tales of the Jedi, Disney+'s Willow, Disney+'s Andor, FXX's Archer, Adult Swim's Primal, Amazon's The Boys, AEW, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, HBO Max's Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, and tons more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, September 11, 2022:

National Treasure: Edge of History Shares Official Trailer at D23 Expo

The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Celebrates Series' 5th Anniversary

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Hit the Streets This February; New Teaser

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Casts Avery Jr., Berman; New Key Art

The Santa Clauses Teaser: Scott Interviews for a New Kris Kringle

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox Joins D'Onofrio for D23 Expo Series Update

Armor Wars: D23 Expo Finds Cheadle, Feige Confirming Series (Again)

Loki Season 2: Ke Huy Quan Joining Cast, Confirmed During D23 Expo

Secret Invasion Trailer Drops at D23 Expo: So Who Can You Trust?

Werewolf by Night Trailer Unleashed at D23 Expo; October Premiere Set

Ironheart: Anthony Ramos Confirmed as The Hood During D23 Expo

The Mandalorian Season 3 Teaser Trailer; Set for 2023 (Not February?)

Tales of the Jedi Gets Trailer, October Release Date at D23 Expo

Andor Debuts Final Trailer At D23 Expo 11 Days Before Premiere

Willow Releases Trailer, Key Art at D23 Expo; Christian Slater Cast

D23 Expo: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, & 20th Century Studios Live Blog

Archer S13E04 Preview: Not the Face You Make When a Plan Goes Well

Audible & Broadway Video Comedy Podcast Slate: Hot White Heist & More

Primal Season 2 Episode 10 Preview Offers Look at Mira's Backstory

The Boys Spinoff Gen V Update; Butcher Makes Case for Homeschooling

Sammy Guevara Advances in World Title Tournament on AEW Rampage

Cobra Kai Season 5: Sean Kanan on The Karate Kid III & Barnes Return

The Morning Show Season 3: "The Sandman" Star Stephen Fry Joins Cast

Vinny/Angelina Hookup Could Happen on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

National Treasure: Edge of History Key Art Spotlights Jess Valenzuela

Pennyworth Season 3 Evolves Alfred From His Season 1 Queen-Loving Ways

She-Hulk Thirsts Daredevil, SMG/Wolf Pack & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

