Starfleet Academy/DS9, The Pitt, KATSEYE & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, February 6th, 2026:

Will Trent S04E06: "You're Not That Person Anymore" Images Released

Baldur's Gate Series Reportedly in The Works From HBO, Craig Mazin

Puppy Bowl XXII, DC Studios Teaming Up for Big Supergirl Push

AEW Dynamite Review: Failure to Do Things The Right (WWE) Way

KATSEYE on Grammys Performance, Super Bowl LX Ad; Tease New Music

Rooster Official Trailer: HBO Previews Upcoming Steve Carell Comedy

Rivals Season 2 Teaser; David Tennant-Starrer Returns on May 15th

Euphoria: New Season 3 Images Include First Look at Sharon Stone

The Dinosaurs: Netflix Teams With Spielberg For New Documentary Series

Dark Winds Gets Season 5 Green Light Ahead of Season 4 Return

Young Sherlock Trailer Previews Guy Ritchie's Holmes Origin Story

The Traitors: Our S04E08 "A Queen Never Comes Off Her Throne" Preview

Westminster Dog Show Tribute Honors "Best in Show's" Catherine O'Hara

15th NFL Honors Viewing Guide: When & Where to Watch, Nominees & More

Industry Season 4 E05: "Eyes Without a Face" Streams TONIGHT: Preview

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms S01E04 "Seven" Streams TONIGHT: Preview

The Pitt Season 2: Check Out Our Episode 5: "11:00 A.M." Preview

Going Dutch Season 2 E04: "None of the Good Guys" Preview: Sabotage?

Starfleet Academy EP Kurtzman on Sisko Tribute in DS9-Themed Episode

Animal Control: Our S04E05 "French Bulldogs and White Broncos" Preview

Unrecorded Night: David Lynch's Unmade Series Could See Light of Day

Imperfect Women: Apple TV Previews Moss & Washington-Starring Series

Lucky: Apple TV, Anya Taylor-Joy Bringing Serious Action This Summer

Margo's Got Money Troubles: Apple TV Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date

