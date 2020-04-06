WWE Champ Drew McIntyre Challenges Tyson Fury and Fury Accepts

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre just defeated Brock Lesnar for the title last night at WrestleMania 36, but already, McIntyre is looking forward to his next challenge. The Chosen One has chosen Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury as his next opponent. McIntyre made the challenge on UK talk show SportsTALK Breakfast, asking co-host Ally McCoist to set up the match. "When it gets backs to normal, the next thing I want to do is fight Chris Sutton," McIntyre said. "You set it up. Finally, when everything gets back to normal and I can get back to the UK and parade about with the belt, the last thing I want to do is have the match with Sutton. You'd be in my corner."

WWE Champ Drew McIntyre a Challenge for Tyson Fury

After that, he challenged Fury, who was also a guest in the show. "I know Tyson Fury is on the show today, as well," the new champ boasted. "I need to bring up Fury because he was talking trash about me, so I know he's coming on the show. Tell him 'I saw what you said about me.' He didn't care who won the match [between Lesnar and I], he thought I was going to win and thinks he can smash me. Just let him know 'Fury I've won the championship, now I'm paying attention to you'. After I beat Sutton, I'm coming for Fury."

Fury recently defeated WBC champ Deontay Wilder, but before that, Fury had a successful run in WWE. Fury defeated Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in 2019. Strowman became Universal Champion at WrestleMania last weekend, defeating Bill Goldberg for the title. Fury responded on Twitter to McIntyre's challenge, saying McIntyre "has call me out after his WWE Wrestlemania 36 victory, first I say congratulations and what a fantastic job. Secondly I accept his challenge, anytime any place, anywhere." Of course, before Drew McIntyre can face any soccer or boxing stars, WWE will have to figure out how to proceed. With state-wide shutdown orders in place all over the country, it's unclear how WWE will film future shows. WrestleMania was filmed at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but that state has since prohibited such events.