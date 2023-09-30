Posted in: Peacock, Preview, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: N64, nintendo 64, No Mercy, NXT, NXT No Mercy, peacock, wrestling, wwe

WWE NXT No Mercy Preview: NXT Women's Champ Becky Lynch Defends

Our preview for tonight's WWE NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event: Becky Lynch will defend the Women's Title against Tiffany Stratton and more.

Ah, No Mercy. A name that immediately evokes special feelings in all WWE fans and brings them back to 2000 with an N64 controller in their hands as they let the hours speed by while they play what is still to this day considered the greatest pro wrestling video game of all time. Unfortunately, that's not exactly what tonight is about. No, tonight we're getting NXT No Mercy, the developmental brand's Premium Live Event of the month on Peacock, and while the show (and almost nothing these days) can measure up to the pure joy that one of the premiere games of our childhoods does, it still could wind up being a pretty fun night of wrestling action.

One of WWE's biggest current stars will be in the house tonight defending their title at NXT No Mercy. That's right folks, "Dirty Dom" Dominik Mysterio will indeed be in action tonight! All kidding aside, Becky Lynch shocked everyone when she showed up on WWE NXT a couple of weeks ago and defeated then-Champion Tiffany Stratton for the one title that had eluded her. Now, Stratton gets her rematch tonight and is obviously looking for revenge. Does Lynch have a long run with the belt ahead of her, or is this just another stop on Stratton's rise to superstardom? Let's see what WWE.com says.

The NXT Women's Title will be on the line in Bakersfield, Calif., for No Mercy as "The Man" Becky Lynch defends her title against the very Superstar that she took it from, Tiffany Stratton. Stratton caught the ire of Lynch when the then-champion evoked The Man's name, a line which irked the Raw Superstar enough to challenge for the title. Lynch then won the title on the Sept. 12 edition of WWE NXT, and Stratton responded the following week by dismantling the champion with a bevy of weapons, prompting Lynch to up the ante for their rematch by making it an Extreme Rules Match! Don't miss this unforgettable title match at NXT No Mercy on Saturday, Sept. 30, streaming live at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else!

Along with that, tonight we will see NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defend against Ilja Dragunov, Dom Mysterio defending the North American Title against Trick Williams, Bron Breakker taking on Baron Corbin, Noam Dar facing Butch for the NXT Heritage Cup, The Family defending the NXT Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4-Way Match against The Creed Brothers, Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo, and Bronco Nima & Lucien Price, and Kelani Jordan facing Blair Davenport.

The importance of the No Mercy name in relation to the classic N64 game wasn't lost on WWE, who created this pretty great bit of nostalgia here where they incorporated all of tonight's stars into the game's opening and load-out screens.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT No Mercy live tonight at 8 pm exclusively on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!