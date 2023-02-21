WWE NXT Preview: Champion Bron Breakker Looks to Hinder Jinder Mahal Here's a look at tonight's WWE NXT on USA, where Bron Breakker will defend the NXT Championship against former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

If you want to find the most controversial WWE Championship reign in decades, you need to look no further than Jinder Mahal's 2017 run with the industry's top prize. To go from being a lucky-to-be-on-the-card jobber to World Champion in almost no time didn't quite sit well with fans. For WWE to double down on it for whatever reason and have him hold the title for nearly half of a year genuinely pissed fans off. While Mahal's career has never gotten close to reaching those heights again (he's back to being rarely featured on TV), absence has not made the heart grow fonder, and fans are again sweating imagining Mahal as a World Champion, albeit this time in NXT, which could come to fruition tonight on WWE NXT on the USA Network.

After making his way down to NXT, Jinder Mahal wasted no time in trying to become the top man on the brand by challenging Bron Breakker to an NXT Championship match. Always being the fighting Champion, Breakker accepted, and tonight, we'll see him defend the title. Let's see what WWE.com has to say officially about tonight's title match.

"The NXT Championship is on the line as Bron Breakker defends his title against former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Mahal struck a nerve with Breakker last week on NXT, claiming that the champion is disconnected from the NXT Universe and that he's not worthy of representing them.

Breakker is still coming off his grueling feud with Grayson Waller, so will the champion have enough in the tank to take down one of his most formidable opponents yet? Tune in to WWE NXT on Tuesday at 8/7 C to find out!"

Along with that, tonight on NXT, we'll see Andre Chase & Duke Hudson take on The Dyad, Edris Enofé & Malik Blade take on Gallus in a non-title match, Indi Hartwell battle Jacy Jayne, Ilja Gragunov face Trick Williams, and Ivy Nile take on Alba Fyre. To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.