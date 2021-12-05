WWE NXT WarGames Preview: Old School vs New School Steel Cage Battle

Hey gang! Well, tonight's the night! For the first time since August, NXT will be having a special Pay Per View event, this time in the form of WWE NXT WarGames. And as the name should tell you, tonight's event will involve the classic WarGames match as eight men and eight women will do battle in two different WarGames matches. If that's not enough, the NXT Tag Team Championship and the NXT Cruiserweight Championship will also be on the line in others matches tonight. Let's take a look at what we can look forward to tonight at NXT WarGames.

Tonight's main event will see two teams of four men head into a double-ring inside a steel cage to settle which generation is in control of NXT. Here's what WWE.com has to say about the men's WarGames match tonight:

It's a battle for the very soul of NXT as the newest generation has come to claim its territory and send the veterans of NXT out to pasture. The NXT 2.0 era brought with it many hungry young Superstars looking to make a name for themselves. The self-proclaimed "Leader of the New School" Carmelo Hayes has been establishing his dominance ever since winning the NXT North American Championship, pushing Johnny Garganoaside before unleashing a brutal attack on his son-in-law Dexter Lumis. Hayes continued to pronounce his greatness by calling out "The BruiserWeight" Pete Dunne, who joined the fray for a Triple Threat Match with Gargano for Hayes' North American Title. The self-proclaimed "A Champion" survived the challenge and kept his title thanks to help from another rising star,Tony D'Angelo, who pulled Dunne outside the ring just as he looked to win. Meanwhile, newcomers Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller have had it in for NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa andLA Knight. Breakker announced his presence on the first night of NXT 2.0 with a powerful victory over Knight before stepping straight to Ciampa for his NXT Title. Breakker lost his first opportunity at Ciampa's title at Halloween Havoc, but he has not lost his drive to claim gold. Waller and Knight's rivalry also dates back to Halloween Havoc after an online dispute over who should host the special night sparked an argument that would escalate for weeks. The spat finally boiled over, resulting in an all-out brawl throughout the NXT Arena that pulled all eight Superstars into the melee. Whose time is now, and which team will emerge victorious as the leaders of NXT 2.0? Tune in to NXT WarGames on Sunday, Dec. 5, streaming live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else to find out!

In tonight's other WarGames match, the team of Toxic Attraction (NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin) and Dakota Kai will take on the team of Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray to settle all of the battles they've been having with each other for months.

Now if those two WarGames matches aren't enough for you, tonight at NXT WarGames we'll also see Imperium defend their NXT Tag Team titles against Kyle O'Reilly and Von Wagner, Roderick Strong defend his NXT Cruiserweight title against Joe Gacy, and Cameron Grimes will battle Duke Hudson in a "Hair versus Hair" match, where the loser will have his head shaved.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT WarGames tonight at 8 pm (the preshow starts at 7 pm) exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network elsewhere.