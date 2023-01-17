WWE NXT Will Deal With Vengeance Day Steel Cage Title Match Tonight Our preview for tonight's WWE NXT sees NXT Champ Bron Breakker & #1 Contender Grayson Waller addressing their Cage Match at Vengeance Day.

A standard match for the NXT Championship at last week's New Year's Evil wasn't enough to handle the animosity between the Champion Bron Breakker and the Number One Contender Grayson Waller. The ring and, more specifically, the ropes couldn't contain the action as we saw Waller break the rope and crash to the outside, leading to a count-out victory for Breakker. Fans weren't happy with the anticlimactic finish, and neither was NXT Commissioner Shawn Michaels, who didn't waste time announcing that the two rivals would face each other once again for the title, except this time inside of a Steel Cage at NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4. Tonight on NXT on the USA Network, each man will have a chance to vent about what happened last week and what is still to come.

There's certainly a lot to cover for both men tonight on NXT, and I'm sure we'll get a mouthful from both. Here's what WWE.com has to officially say about tonight's show.

"We will hear from both the NXT Champion Bron Breakker and the No. 1 Contender Grayson Waller after last week's Title Match at New Year's Evil.

Last week's NXT Championship match ended in controversial fashion as the ropes broke when Waller attempted a high-flying move, causing him to tumble to the outside and be counted out. To ensure it doesn't happen again, Breakker and Waller will now go one-on-one inside of a Steel Cage at Vengeance Day.

What will both men have to say about what transpired last week, as well as their future matchup at Vengeance Day? Tune into WWE NXT on Tuesday at 8/7C on USA to find out!"

Along with that, tonight we'll see former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne speak about both being Number One Contenders for the NXT Women's Title, Apollo Crews & Axiom taking on Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams in tag team action, Alba Fyre facing Sol Ruca, and Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen taking on Gallus in a tag team battle. To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.