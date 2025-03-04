Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Crushes It While Tony Khan Cries in His Pillow

The Chadster reviews a PERFECT episode of WWE Raw with CM Punk, Gunther, and a shocking title change! Meanwhile, Tony Khan continues his obsession with ruining The Chadster's life!

Article Summary WWE Raw delivered a stellar show in Buffalo with CM Punk's powerhouse promo, explosive brawls, and flawless storytelling.

Gunther vs Otis showcased crisp WWE psychology with dynamic action and masterful booking that left fans breathless.

An epic bout saw IYO SKY shockingly capture the world title while reaffirming WWE’s superior storytelling prowess.

Tony Khan’s misguided AEW antics fuel chaos and off-screen drama, proving WWE’s unmatched performance and style.

WWE Raw was absolutely perfect this week, and The Chadster couldn't be happier with how everything unfolded! 😍💯🔥 The show from Buffalo delivered everything a true wrestling fan could want, unlike what AEW tries to pass off as "professional wrestling." Let The Chadster break down why this was one of the best episodes of WWE Raw in recent memory!

The show kicked off with CM Punk coming out and delivering an incredible promo that had The Chadster literally cheering in his living room! 👏👏👏 Punk called out The Rock, John Cena, and Seth Rollins, showing why he's one of the best on the mic in WWE. When Seth Rollins came out, they had an amazing brawl that felt so organic and real – unlike those choreographed spotfests that Tony Khan thinks are good wrestling. Auughh man! So unfair how AEW tries to copy WWE's intensity but fails every time! 😤😤😤

Next up was Gunther versus Otis in a match that showcased perfect WWE-style psychology. Gunther dominated as he should, but Otis also looked great because in WWE, even the losers are winners because they wrestle for the greatest company of all time. After the match, Jey Uso came out for a confrontation, which was so expertly booked. The Chadster thinks this is exactly how wrestling should be presented – not like that flippy nonsense that happens in AEW that literally stabs Triple H right in the back. 🔪🔙

The Chadster was absolutely thrilled to see Ludwig Kaiser cutting a fantastic promo, showing everyone how real wrestling promos should be delivered! 🎤🔥 When Penta El Zero Miedo came out to confront him, The Chadster was blown away by how WWE perfectly utilizes luchador talent, unlike AEW which just has random masked guys doing flips for no reason. The Chadster can't wait for Rey Fenix to arrive. Penta looked amazing taking it to Kaiser with those offensive moves, proving that WWE knows how to book luchas with actual psychology. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business how Tony Khan thinks random dives constitute good lucha wrestling! 😡👎

The Women's Intercontinental Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Ivy Nile was so perfectly executed! 👸💪 Lyra retained after a fantastic battle that showed why WWE's women's division is lightyears ahead of AEW's. Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about booking women's wrestling, which is why WWE Raw continues to set the standard. 📏🏆

The World Tag Team Championship match saw the War Raiders defend against the Creed Brothers in a high-impact contest that ended with the champions retaining. 🏆🏆 This is how tag team wrestling should be – not that chaotic mess that AEW calls tag team wrestling where nobody follows the rules. The Chadster was so impressed by the structure and storytelling here! 📖❤️

Finn Balor and Bron Breakker had an intense segment that ended with Bron gaining the upper hand – setting up what will surely be an amazing feud going forward! This is long-term storytelling at its finest, something AEW pretends to do but fails miserably at. 😂😂😂

The main event saw IYO SKY defeat Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in a shocking upset! 😱🏆 The match was absolutely incredible, with both women giving their all in a contest that had real stakes and consequences. The ending with Bianca Belair getting involved was perfect booking that will lead to more amazing storylines heading into WrestleMania! This is why WWE Raw is the pinnacle of professional wrestling entertainment! 🎭🔝

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when AEW fans try to claim their shows are better than masterpieces like this week's WWE Raw. 😡😡😡 The Chadster watched this entire show while enjoying some delicious White Claw seltzers (strawberry flavor tonight!) in his Mazda Miata in the garage because Keighleyanne was mad that The Chadster kept talking about how great WWE is. 🚗🍹

Speaking of White Claws, The Chadster had to throw one at the TV when he thought about how Tony Khan would try to counter-program this amazing WWE Raw with some random indie wrestlers nobody's ever heard of on AEW Dynamite. The White Claw splashed all over The Chadster's living room floor! 💦😠

The Chadster went to ask Keighleyanne to help clean it up, but she just rolled her eyes and said, "Clean up your own mess, Chad. I'm busy." She was obviously texting that guy Gary again! The Chadster knows it's Tony Khan's fault that Keighleyanne won't help clean up White Claw spills. 📱😒

Last night, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan. 😰😰😰 In this one, The Chadster was at the Buffalo Bills stadium (just like where WWE Raw was in the city of) when suddenly Tony Khan appeared wearing a Rhea Ripley costume! He chased The Chadster through the stadium corridors, yelling "I'm going to take your championship too, Chadster! I'm going to do it for the sickos!" The Chadster tried to escape by jumping into a pool of White Claw, but it turned into a pool of AEW merchandise! Tony Khan dove in after The Chadster and whispered "I'm going to make you watch Dynamite, Chad" right before The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's dreams! It's so unprofessional! 😭😭😭

As Kevin Nash said on his podcast last week, "AEW is like watching kids play wrestling while WWE is watching professionals tell stories." 🎯💯 The Chadster couldn't agree more with this completely objective analysis that definitely deserves the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! 🏅🏅🏅

Next week's WWE Raw from Madison Square Garden looks even more amazing, with CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a steel cage! The Chadster is already stocking up on White Claws for that show! 🥳🍹

Tony Khan, please stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and try to book a decent show for once instead of intentionally doing everything possible to cheese The Chadster off! 😤😤😤

