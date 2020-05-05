WWE Raw More Popular Than Star Wars in Monday Cable Ratings

WWE Raw has done it again! Everyone's favorite family sports entertainment company continues to set ratings records, showing on Monday that they're more popular than Star Wars, even on Star Wars' own special holiday, May the 4th. The first two hours of Monday Night Raw defeated a Star Wars: May the 4th special on TBS in the 18-49 demographic. Raw's first hour came in at a .48 rating in that demo to take the number three spot for the night, with the second hour coming in right behind it with a .46. The third hour of Raw took 6th place behind the Star Wars special with a .43 rating. The show was really hot this week, coming off of the exciting return of Jinder Mahal from the week prior, so it's no surprise it did this well.

A Record Low Viewership for WWE Raw, But With a Qualification

While episodes of Love and Hip Hop in Atlanta and 90 Day Fiance took the first two spots in the ratings, it's an impressive showing for WWE nonetheless. However, I fully expect to see lots of websites out there hopping on the WWE-bashing bandwagon to point out that the average viewership for the three hours was 1.686 million, a new record low for a non-holiday show. To that, I would counter that it was, in fact, a holiday: May the 4th. What do you have to say to that, haters?

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

It's nice to see WWE put all of the naysayers in their place by scoring a big ratings win like this. It also has to send a message to Disney, which has been rumored to be a potential buyer for the company. They shelled out big money for the Star Wars franchise, and here we can see that WWE is clearly worth even more than that. Will this strong Monday showing kick off a bidding war for The Fed? In my expert opinion as a wrestling journalist, I don't see how it couldn't.