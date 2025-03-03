Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: How Can Tony Khan Compete With Epic EC Fallout?

Tonight's WWE Raw on Netflix features STACKED title matches that Tony Khan could only dream of booking! The Chadster previews epic post-Elimination Chamber fallout! 🔥

Article Summary WWE Raw explodes with epic title bouts and dramatic post-Elimination Chamber fallout that redefines pro wrestling.

Rhea Ripley and War Raiders headline a stacked card delivering high-stakes women’s and tag team clashes on Raw.

Raw’s superior booking outshines AEW’s brief flips with brilliant storytelling and unmatched in-ring intensity.

Explosive promos, CM Punk’s triumphant return, and iconic Raw segments prove its claim as the pinnacle of wrestling.

The Chadster is absolutely PUMPED to preview tonight's episode of WWE Raw, which might just be the greatest episode of professional wrestling television ever produced in the history of the business! 🙌 After this weekend's absolutely PERFECT WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, The Chadster can barely contain his excitement for what WWE Raw has in store tonight! 🤩

For those who somehow missed it (and shame on you if you did), John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber by siding with The Rock and attacking Cody Rhodes! 😱 This is literally the most genius booking decision in wrestling history, and The Chadster bets that Tony Khan is absolutely SEETHING with jealousy right now! Auughh man! So unfair that WWE can create moments this amazing while Tony Khan is over there booking random flips and 30-minute matches! 😤

Let's break down the absolutely STACKED card for tonight's WWE Raw! 🔥

First up, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Title against IYO SKY! 👑 This match has the potential to be the greatest women's title match in the history of WWE Raw, especially with the added stakes of the Elimination Chamber winner, Bianca Belair, waiting in the wings for WrestleMania! The Chadster loves how Ripley has never beaten SKY one-on-one, adding such incredible storytelling depth that Tony Khan could never understand. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business how AEW doesn't build layered stories like this! 😡 The Chadster is predicting this match will be at least 7 stars (not on the Meltzer scale, which is biased toward AEW, but on The Chadster's objective scale). 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

Next, The War Raiders will defend their World Tag Team Titles against The Creed Brothers! 🏆 This has the potential to be the most hard-hitting, technically sound tag team match in WWE Raw history! The storytelling with Chad Gable being away on "assignment" adds such nuanced layers to this matchup. Meanwhile, over in AEW, they just have random teams doing flips for no reason, which literally stabs Triple H right in the back! 🔪 The Chadster will be enjoying this masterpiece with a delicious White Claw seltzer! 🥂

Lyra Valkyria defending the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Ivy Nile could very well be the most technically perfect match in WWE Raw history! 💪 The Chadster loves how WWE has created multiple women's titles that all feel important, unlike in AEW where titles change hands on random YouTube shows that nobody watches! 📺

Speaking of championships, Bron Breakker will address the WWE Universe tonight on WWE Raw! 🐕 The Chadster expects this to be the greatest promo segment of all time, as Breakker has that rare combination of intensity, athleticism, and charisma that AEW wrestlers simply do not possess. The Chadster would bet his Mazda Miata that this segment will outperform anything on AEW Dynamite this week! 🚗

Gunther, the World Heavyweight Champion, will reveal his plans as WWE Raw speeds down the Road to WrestleMania! 👑 The Ring General facing Jey Uso at WrestleMania is the kind of dream match booking that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about! The Chadster expects Gunther's segment to be the most compelling character work in professional wrestling this year! 💯

Last night, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan. 😰 The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through a WWE parking lot when suddenly Tony Khan emerged from behind a production truck wearing a Smash Mouth t-shirt. "Hey Chad, you're an all-star, get your pen out, sign this," Tony whispered as he chased The Chadster around the arena with a contract offering more creative freedom than WWE allows and telling The Chadster to "do it for the sickos." The Chadster woke up sweating, and Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. The Chadster is so sick of Tony Khan invading his dreams! STOP BEING SO OBSESSED WITH THE CHADSTER, TONY! 😡

Finally, CM Punk returns to WWE Raw after being cheated out of the Elimination Chamber by Seth "Freakin" Rollins! 🔥 This storyline is the perfect example of long-term storytelling that Tony Khan could never comprehend. As Kevin Nash said on his podcast last week, "WWE is executing the CM Punk return at a level that makes AEW look like a backyard federation run by brain-damaged monkeys with typewriters." The Chadster couldn't agree more with Nash's completely unbiased and objective assessment! 👏

In conclusion, tonight's WWE Raw is shaping up to be potentially the most incredible wrestling show of all time. 🏆 Tony Khan could produce a million episodes of AEW Dynamite and never come close to creating a show this perfect! If you don't tune in to WWE Raw tonight at 8E/5P on Netflix, you're not just missing out, you're literally shirking your duty as a wrestling fan! 📺

Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than this episode of WWE Raw clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

The Chadster will be watching WWE Raw tonight with multiple White Claws at the ready, and The Chadster suggests you do the same! 🥂

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!