WWE Raw Rating Rises in Key Demo, Viewership Drops

The ratings are in for this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, and by the measure of Chris Jericho, Tony Khan, and Vince McMahon himself, it looks like good news. Yes, viewership fell to the second-lowest number ever, but the key demo is up, baby! That means Raw is winning! Well, not winning in the sense that both 90 Day Fiance and Below Deck Mediterranean got a higher demo number. But other than that, it was pretty good for Raw.

WWE Raw Demo Up, Viewership Down

Raw came in third, fourth, and seventh place for its three hours. Hour one scored a .52 rating in the 18-49 demo with 1.699 million viewers. The second hour had a .50 with 1.688 million viewers. The third hour had a .41 with 1.463 million viewers. That averages out to 1.617 million viewers for all three hours, which is not only down from last week, but amongst the lowest viewership numbers ever. Luckily, we know that viewership doesn't matter, and the demo is what's important. Phew! Raw's average in the 18-49 demo was a .48, which is up .02 from last week's record-low .46. That means Raw is on the way up, just like Vince McMahon said it would be.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Look, sometimes it's not easy being a WWE fan and seeing these ratings. But if Vince McMahon is positive about it, then The Chadster can be positive about it too. Yeah, my mind is blown that the third hour saw such a big drop. Didn't people know there was an Extreme Rules rematch between Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre? If that's not a draw, I don't know what is. Ah, well, I gotta focus on the positive. Raw's demo rating is currently in the first week of what The Chadster predicts will be an epic winning streak. And look, 90 Day Fiance's lucky streak can't last forever, right? Right?!