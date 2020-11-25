WWE Raw Ratings and Viewership Up Following Undertaker Retirement

The ratings are in for this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, and the numbers don't lie: people prefer WWE without the Undertaker. Look, The Chadster isn't trying to cast aspersions here, but one day The Undertaker is still working for WWE, and ratings are down, and the next day The Undertaker is retired, and the ratings are up, and what is The Chadster supposed to believe?

WWE Raw Ratings Increase With No More Undertaker

Raw drew an average of 1.808 million viewers across its three hours, a hundred thousand more than last week. The first hour drew 1.904 million viewers. The second hour drew 1.826 million viewers. And the third hour drew 1.694 million viewers.

The 18-49 demographic was also more interested in an Undertakerless WWE Raw, with Raw earning a .56 rating on average off individual hours of .61, .58, and .51. Raw took the fourth, fifth, and sixth place spots in the cable rankings. Only the NFL and Sportscenter topped WWE Raw in 18-49 on chad.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The Chadster is pretty surprised by this outcome, as I was pretty sure people liked The Undertaker. That being said, math is math, and if the numbers are higher with no Undertaker, then I think it was a good idea to have him retire. Furthermore, WWE should look into who else they can have retire to increase ratings even further. Dolph Ziggler is getting up there in years. Randy Orton maybe? I don't want these guys to stop wrestling, but they have to do what's best for business. Personally, The Chadster is looking forward to WWE's rise back to the top of the ratings charts.