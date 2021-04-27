WWE Raw Ratings Down: Only 1.774 Million True WWE Fans Left

It is The Chadster's sad and solemn duty to report that the ranks of true WWE fans continue to dwindle, as WWE Raw once again fell in ratings and viewership. The Chadster is really bummed out that more viewers tuned out of Raw again this week, but imagine how WWE must feel knowing so many supposed members of the WWE Universe were actually traitors all along. You've let The Chadster down. You've let WWE down. You should be ashamed of yourselves.

Remember two weeks ago? When Raw had over 2 million viewers for the show after WrestleMania? What happened to those people? Where did those viewers go? It's not like it's hard to remember to tune into WWE Raw on Monday nights. The show has been on at the same dang time for decades.

Sorry. The Chadster doesn't want to get upset, but this is just senseless. WWE Raw's ratings should be increasing. Are you trying to tell The Chadster Braun Strowman isn't a draw? Look at how big he is, dang it!

But even with The Monster Among Men in the main event, people still tuned out, according to Showbuzz Daily. The first hour drew 1.775 million viewers and a .49 in the 18-49 demographic. The second hour drew 1.830 million viewers and a .50 in 18-49. The third hour drew 1.718 million viewers and a .47. Averaged out, that's 1.774 million overall viewers and .49 in 18-49. Are you kidding The Chadster? That's like a slap in the dang face!

At this rate, how long before The Chadster is the one true WWE fan left standing? No. The Chadster can't think like that. WWE Raw is going to gain its audience back, starting next week. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: ratings, Raw, wrestling, wwe