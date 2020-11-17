WWE Raw Ratings Problem Solved, All It Took Was World Title Change

WWE has finally solved its ratings dilemma! In order to stop WWE Raw from bleeding viewers week after week, all the company has to do is book a title change to happen during the third hour of Raw. It worked, at least, for this week's episode, which saw a huge rise in viewers over last week and even a boost in the 18-49 demographic for the third hour, when the title match between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre took place.

Viewers Return for WWE Raw Title Match

WWE Raw drew an average of 1.778 million viewers across all three hours on Monday, up from an average of 1.690 million viewers the previous week. The first hour of Raw drew 1.868 million viewers and scored a .55 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The second hour drew 1.740 million viewers with a .48 in the 18-49 demographic. And the third hour, which normally sees a big drop in viewers, fell to just 1.728 million viewers while the 18-49 number actually increased to .50. As a result of these rankings, the first hour of Raw took the 4th spot in Showbuzz Daily's Top 50 cable rankings. The third hour came in 6th place, and the second hour came in 7th. The average for the 18-49 demographic was a .51, down from .53 last week.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The Chadster isn't the type of guy to dwell on problems. I prefer solutions, so if the ratings data is telling us that Raw would get higher viewership if the title changed hands every week, then I think that's what WWE should do. Yes, I fully realize that such a thing could have diminishing returns, but that's Tomorrow WWE's problem, not Today WWE's problem. I think they should just go for it!