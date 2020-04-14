WWE RAW Review: Money in the Bank Contenders and Monday Night Messiah

After the announcement was made that WWE was essential entertainment (no doubt a historic win for wrestling in general) we had a new episode of Monday Night RAW. Was it essentially good? This week's RAW opened with the new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. It's still a little surreal that McIntyre didn't get the pop he rightfully deserved at his WrestleMania win. But he's a classy guy, and thanked the audience for their support. We then got a highlight reel of The Big Show fighting with McIntyre after his Mania win. McIntyre then went on to say he was willing to face anyone for the title.

Andrade came out with Zelina Vega, rehashing their old rivalry. We then jumped into the Women's Money in the Bank qualifier match. Asuka and Ruby Riot faced off and really tore up the ring. I'm genuinely glad to see Riot back in action. Riot and Asuka have great in-ring chemistry and work well off of each other. Asuka took the win. We got a solid promo from MVP in this VIP Lounge, who filled us in on the men's Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Those matches are as follows: Rey Mysterio vs Murphy, Aleister Black vs Austin Theory, and Apollo Crews vs MVP.

RAW jumped back into action immediately with what seemed like another squash match for Aleister Black. Props to Oney Lorcan for really going toe to toe with Black, with Black inevitably taking the win. The RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch came out to cut a promo. Giving Lynch (and creative) the credit she deserves, she has been a strong RAW Women's Champion. She's gone up against some of WWE's top female superstars and has managed to hang onto the RAW title for over a year.

Our next match was another qualifier match for the Women's Money in the Bank match. Sarah Logan and Shayna Baszler. Logan won due to a DQ. But I think we can all agree that Baszler will likely make her way into the Money in the Bank match. Akira Tozawa and Theory took to the ring next, while Vega joined in on commentary. Theory took the win. The rest of Vega's stable then went out to attack Tozawa showing their dominance over an already defeated opponent. We got a stellar promo from Mysterio, who's looking forward to his match with Murphy. It would be nice to see Mysterio win this year's Money in the Bank match — especially since he's never won one before. Angel Garza and Tehuti Miles faced off next, with Garza taking the win.

The Kabuki Warriors cut a fun promo immediately after. Both women seemed very confident that they would both make the Money in the Bank match. Kairi Sane then went up against Nia Jax for the possible opportunity. It's no secret I'm a big Jax fan — I'm thrilled she's back. While Sane may not have the strength to go against Jax, she is quick. In the end, her agility didn't do much. Jax wasn't shy about tossing Sane around the ring and took the win.

NXT's newest Women's Champion Charlotte Flair came out to the ring to cut a fantastic promo. Bobby Lashley and No Way Jose followed with a fun little match, while Lana cheered Lashley on from the sidelines. Lashley is a great performer, but creative loves to team him with people who boss him around from the sidelines. Lashley took the win. Lashley's growing contempt for Lana is developing into a delicious, soap opera level drama. The likely outcome will be Rusev coming back for his (ex) wife to sweep her off her feet.

After what felt like months, The Viking Raiders were in action tonight. Facing off against Ricochet and Cedric Alexander, fans were treated to a fun, high flying match. The Raiders took the win. The Street Profits and Bianca Belair cut a great backstage promo. Having Belair on the RAW brand was a smart move, she plays off the Profits humor well, and evens the team out nicely. Our main event of the evening was Andrade against Drew McIntyre. The match was heated and beautiful, with exceptional in-ring storytelling. The match was intense, with both men showing their full chops. In the end, McIntyre took the win, only be ambushed by Seth Rollins and close out this week's RAW.