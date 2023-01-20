WWE SmackDown: An Owens & Reigns Royal Rumble Contract Signing Our preview for tonight's SmackDown on FOX, where Kevin Owens & Roman Reigns will sign a contract for their title match at the Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble is WWE's most interesting annual event for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that it's one of the only events where the main event might not be a World Championship match. The Royal Rumble 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match is more than enough to sell the event to even casual WWE viewers, and while that match doesn't necessarily close the event every year, it is most certainly the main event in terms of being what puts butts in seats that night. There's no telling that to Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens though, as the two look to settle their rivalry in a match for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the event. And to make things official, they will be doing a good ol' contract signing tonight on SmackDown, so get ready for some table-flipping!

So will tonight's contract signing on FOX end like pretty much every other one in SmackDown history with table-flipping and punches? Yeah, probably, but let's see what WWE.com says about it.

After months of sneak attacks, betrayals, brawls and beatdowns, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will finally put pen to paper for their title match at Royal Rumble. With The Bloodline lurking, WWE Official Adam Pearce will have his work cut out for him if he wants to ensure a smooth signing. Don't miss the fireworks at the Contract Signing, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown, we will see Drew McIntyre team up with Sheamus to take on The Viking Raiders in a first-round match of the Tag Team Title Tournament.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm live on FOX.