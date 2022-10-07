WWE SmackDown Preview 10/7: A Big Intercontinental Title Rematch

WWE Clash At The Castle was a pretty solid show over in the U.K. last month, but the nearly unanimously agreed standout match of the show was the Intercontinental Championship battle between Champion Gunther and Sheamus. The two big rigs blasted each other with blistering stiff shots for 20 minutes and painted each other's chests with welts and handprints until it was only Gunther standing to retain his title. Now, just over a month later, Sheamus is ready for another shot at the gold and he's going for it tonight on WWE SmackDown on FOX when the two mighty stars clash one more time for the belt.

If the previous battle is any indication, then tonight's Intercontinental title rematch of WWE SmackDown should be a brutal affair. Here's what WWE.com has to say about it.

The explosive season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on Oct. 7 will feature a huge title showdown! Intercontinental Champion Gunther will once again go to war with Sheamus in a highly-anticipated WWE Clash at the Castle title rematch! The two hard-hitting Europeans fought tooth-and-nail in their historic Premium Live Event matchup. Though The Celtic Warrior did not capture the gold, the incredible ovation he received from the crowd in Cardiff, Wales was a testament to his gritty effort. Now, the WWE Universe and the locker room can't wait to see the carnage that unfolds in the sequel. The X-factor of the match will likely be the potential impact of The Brawling Brutes and Imperium. All parties love a good fight, and time will tell if there will be anything left of the blue brand when all is said and done. Find out who emerges with the workhorse title on the can't-miss season premiere this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

On top of that, tonight's WWE SmackDown will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns face-off with his challenger at WWE Crown Jewel Logan Paul, while Ricochet will take on Solo Sikoa in singles action. We'll also see Wade Barrett's debut on the SmackDown commentary team, a lot of setup for tomorrow night's Extreme Rules event, and there's even talk that NXT stars Legado del Fantasma might be making their main roster debut tonight.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.