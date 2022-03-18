WWE SmackDown Preview 3/18: The Road To WrestleMania Rages On

We are only two weeks away from WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. Time is ticking away and before you know it, we will be smack dab in the middle of the two-night extravaganza that WWE is promising to be "the most stupendous" event of all time. While that remains to be seen, the build to the big event in Dallas, Texas continues live on Fox with SmackDown tonight and while the blue brand has added more matches and padded out their side of the card lately, there's still work to be done.

The main event of this year's WrestleMania will see Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar collide with one man walking out of Dallas with both titles. Lesnar is still looking for revenge for Reigns' surprise attack on him at Madison Square Garden a couple of weeks ago that left him bloody and beaten. Will he get his very large hands on Reigns tonight on SmackDown? Let's see what WWE.com thinks.

After suffering a steel step onslaught at the hands of The Bloodline during a Madison Square Garden Live Event, an irate WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is on a mission to get even with Universal Champion Roman Reigns and dish out the full retribution that is The Beast. Find out what happens when Lesnar collides with The Head of the Table, just weeks before The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time, this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown.

While we don't have any matches scheduled for tonight's show at the moment, it's heavily suspected that Xavier Woods will make his on-screen return from injury tonight on SmackDown, seeing as he returned at a live event this past weekend. It's pretty easy to see where he'll fill in for the badly injured Big E in teaming with Kofi Kingston to take on the team of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch in some kind of WrestleMania match.

On top of that, I'm sure we'll also see the continuation of the feud between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair after they ended last week's show with a vicious brawl in the parking garage.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox.