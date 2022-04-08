WWE SmackDown Preview 4/8: What Are Roman Reigns' Next Steps?

As we saw at this past Sunday's WrestleMania, Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event to gain both titles and become WWE's unified Champion. On Monday's Raw, Reigns had the WWE Universe waiting to hear his plans going forward, but instead ducked the issue and said we would have to wait for SmackDown. Well, it's Friday and that means we should be hearing from Reigns just what he's planning to do with his titles.

So what will Reigns' announcement be? Is he going to name his next challenger? Is he going to take a vacation? Is he giving up his thriving wrestling career to pursue his true lifelong dream of being the star of a Broadway musical? Let's see what WWE.com says.

After besting WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns journeyed to Raw this past Monday night and informed the WWE Universe that he is prepared to reveal on SmackDown the next step on The Island of Relevancy. What does The Head of the Table have in store for WWE? Don't miss the always turbulent SmackDown after WrestleMania, tonight at 8/7 on FOX.

So, unfortunately, we don't have any announced matches for SmackDown tonight but we do know a couple of things. Lacey Evans is all but guaranteed to be making her return to TV tonight after being out having a baby for the past year, so that should give the Women's Division a much-needed shake-up and possibly present a new challenger for SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Also of note is Cody Rhodes is scheduled to wrestle a dark match for the live crowd tonight, but there's always a chance that could lead to him making an on-air appearance as well. To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.