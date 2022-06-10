WWE SmackDown Preview 6/10: The Intercontinental Title Is On The Line

Few wrestlers have been as notably dominant across numerous brands over the past few years as Gunther. After ruling over NXT UK and reigning as NXT UK Champion for 870 days (the second-longest title reign of any kind in WWE history), he made his way to the United States and brought his brutality to NXT 2.0. After finding very few worthy challengers down in Orlando at WWE's developmental brand, Gunther headed to SmackDown to begin proving his dominance on the main WWE roster and has remained undefeated since his debut there. And now, "The Ring General" has decided it's time to add some gold back into his life and will attempt to do so tonight on WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Gunther will attempt to win his first main roster title tonight on WWE SmackDown when he will challenge Ricochet for his Intercontinental Championship. That once prestigious title has been downgraded over the past several years, but hopefully, being put around the waist of a must-see Champion for a very long run, like Gunther is certainly capable of, will return it to its glory days of old. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's title match.

Since making his SmackDown debut, Gunther has run rampant over the competition. In recent weeks, however, he has crossed paths with Intercontinental Champion Ricochet after The One and Only came to the aid of Drew Gulak. Now, The Ring General is out to ground the high-flying titleholder and take his title. Don't miss what is sure to be an incredible Intercontinental Championship Match, Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Along with that, tonight on WWE SmackDown will also see Drew McIntyre take on his fellow European bruiser Sheamus, while Lacey Evans will make her in-ring return tonight when she faces Xia Li.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.