WWE SmackDown Preview 6/24: An Intercontinental Title Rematch

While the main event title scene heading into WWE SummerSlam features a match-up that fans couldn't care less about seeing, with Brock Lesnar yet again facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the million and first time, one title situation that has everyone intrigued is the one that was placed around the waist of Gunther on last week's WWE SmackDown, that being the Intercontinental Championship. Fans have long demanded a legit Champion to bring prestige back to what was once arguably WWE's most respected title and it looks like they might have gotten it in a powerhouse like Gunther. But that reign of dominance begins tonight with Gunther's first title defense against the man he defeated for the belt last week, Ricochet.

Fans are expecting/hoping for a long and dominant run with the Intercontinental title for Gunther, but first, he'll need to fully extinguish the former Champion to move on to new challengers. Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's title match.

Two months after making his SmackDown debut, the imposing Gunther barreled through a fearless Ricochet to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Promising to bring prestige back to the mat and the title, Gunther and his right-hand man Ludwig Kaiser proclaimed his victory was inevitable and that the coveted championship will never again be held by an American. Can Ricochet reclaim the Intercontinental Title, or will Gunther make good on his claims and begin a dominant reign? Tune in tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see two Money In The Bank qualifying matches when Sami Zayn takes on Shinsuke Nakamura and Aliyah faces Shotzi.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.