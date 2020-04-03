"WWE SmackDown" Preview: Cena, Miz & Morrison Promise Rapper's Delight

WWE has announced some segments for tonight's edition of SmackDown on FOX, the "go-home" show for WrestleMania 36. Featured on the event are John Cena, who is set for a Firefly Funhouse match against Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend, and Miz and Morrison – who are set for a triple threat tag team ladder match against The Usos and The New Day.

At least, that's what the show is advertising. WWE has already taped the matches for WrestleMania at the WWE Performance Center, and we know that The Miz had to leave those tapings due to falling ill. As a result, Morrison reportedly faced one of the Usos in a singles ladder match in the match that will air this weekend. But due to the unusual nature of WWE's taping schedule these last few weeks, the storyline hasn't yet addressed that fact.

On tonight's SmackDown, The Miz and Morrison will host their WrestleMania opponents, The New Day and The Usos, on a special episode of Miz TV. It seems unlikely that WWE will be able to correct the storyline involving Miz's illness since it's likely this segment was taped before it happened, but we'll have to tune in tonight to see. If nothing else, it will be a good opportunity to highlight Miz and Morrison's new rap video, Hey Hey, released yesterday and covered by one of my colleagues here at Bleeding Cool.

Speaking of world-famous rappers, Cena will also appear to address Wyatt's challenge for a Firefly Funhouse, something all reports indicate Cena will accept since the match has already been filmed. With reports that WWE is busy editing and adding special effects to the matches, Cena's bout with Wyatt should be one to remember, and due to its location in the Firefly Funhouse instead of in the ring, it won't necessarily suffer from the lack of an audience.

In an interview with TV Guide on Thursday, WWE executive Triple H addressed exactly that, saying:

"Bray Wyatt and John Cena will have a Firefly Fun House match, which will be different from anything we've ever done in the WWE. The Undertaker and A.J. Styles will have a Bone Yard match, and they will be doing that from an off-site location. So the opportunity to do things differently, shoot them differently, present them differently. Hopefully, we'll open up this WrestleMania in ways that people have never seen before and give them an opportunity to be entertained in ways they never have before."