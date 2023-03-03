WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns Face-to-Face Tonight Check out our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, featuring WrestleMania opponents Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes face-to-face.

The main event of next month's WrestleMania is set with Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes challenging WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the company's biggest prize. Reigns has held the gold for a historic 914 days and clearly sees himself as all but invincible. Still, at WrestleMania, he will be facing an opponent in Rhodes is not only one of the best wrestlers in the world today but someone who is fueled by the goal of elevating his legendary family's legacy and accomplishing something his iconic late father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes never was able to accomplish: become WWE Champion. With all that on the table, the two will come face-to-face for the first time tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns' Special Council Paul Heyman has confronted Cody Rhodes a couple of times on Raw now, and each time has tied to get inside the challenger's head with personal attacks about his family. Tonight on SmackDown, though, Heyman can only stand next to Reigns as Rhodes will confront the Champion live on FOX. Let's see what WWE.com has to say officially about tonight's show.

In a message delivered by Special Council Paul Heyman, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made it clear to Jimmy Uso that either he handle the Jey Uso situation or Reigns will personally take care of it when he returns to SmackDown. After Jey failed to help his brother during Jimmy's altercation with Sami Zayn, however, The Bloodline seems more disjointed than ever. Following his victory on Raw, Cody Rhodes made it clear that he was happy Reigns will be returning to SmackDown on Friday because he was going be there too. How will The Head of the Table react to the unprecedented turmoil that has rocked The Bloodline? What will happen when Reigns and Rhodes step onto the blue brand at the same time en route to their WrestleMania title showdown? Will The Island of Relevancy ever be the same? Don't miss all the action of SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown, we'll see Sami Zayn take on Solo Sikoa while Rhea Ripley will battle Liv Morgan. To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm live on FOX.