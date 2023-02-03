WWE SmackDown Preview Finds Roman Reigns on the Warpath Tonight It's our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where we will hear from Roman Reigns after the demise of The Bloodline at Royal Rumble.

The stunning ending of last Saturday's Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns victorious over challenger Kevin Owens, thus continuing his historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Tribal Chief, as during his post-match destruction of Owens, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn found his soul and turned on Reigns, walloping him with a steel chair. Further complicating things for The Bloodline was Jey Uso seemingly taking Zayn's side and turning his back on his family. With The Bloodline entirely in disarray, how will Reigns respond on tonight's SmackDown?

Roman Reigns prides himself on his dominant control over everyone under him, but how will he respond to his faction being shattered into pieces? Let's see what WWE.com says we can officially look forward to on tonight's SmackDown on FOX.

"In the wake of the catastrophic events at Royal Rumble in which an overwhelmed Sami Zayn hit Roman Reigns with a steel chair and The Bloodline, minus a conflicted Jey Uso, launched a major retaliatory beatdown on The Honorary Uce, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is set to return to SmackDown.

How will The Head of the Table react to the unprecedented turmoil that has rocked The Bloodline? Will Reigns have any response to Cody Rhodes after the Royal Rumble winner addressed their WrestleMania title showdown? Will The Island of Relevancy ever be the same? Don't miss all the action of SmackDown this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX."

Along with that, tonight's SmackDown will see Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defend her title against Sonya Deville, Natalya, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega in a Fatal 4-Way Match to qualify for the Elimination Chamber, and the team of Ricochet & Braun Strowman battling Imperium to decide which team will be the number one contenders to face The Usos (or whatever is left of them) for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown live at 8 pm on FOX.