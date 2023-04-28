WWE SmackDown Preview: The 2023 WWE Draft Kicks Off Tonight On FOX Our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where we will see night one of this year's edition of the WWE Draft (with night two on Raw).

It's time to shake things up again! Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX will officially kick off the 2023 WWE Draft, where we will see the rosters of Raw, SmackDown, and even NXT all shuffled, and the end result should (ideally) create new and exciting match-ups. This year's Draft will also set the stage for a new Champion to be crowned, as whether Raw or SmackDown drafts Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the other brand will then be the official home of the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who will be crowned at next months Night of Champions Premium Live Event. But before all that, we need to see where everyone lands, and that begins tonight.

This year's Draft will be a bit different in that tag teams and factions can be drafted as a whole, while specific superstars will be available to be drafted tonight on SmackDown and others on Monday's Raw. WWE.com explains it as follows:

Get ready for things to shake up again as the WWE Draft returns! Night one begins this Friday on SmackDown, followed by night two next week on Monday Night Raw on USA. Each night of the WWE Draft will see a unique pool of Superstars eligible to be drafted. They are as follows: Night One: Friday on SmackDown Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville, Cody Rhodes, Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai), Dexter Lumis, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Edge, Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante "Thee" Adonis w/ B-Fab), Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci), Lacey Evans, Matt Riddle, Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri), Mustafa Ali, Natalya, Omos (w/ MVP), Shinsuke Nakamura, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa), The Miz, The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin), The Street Profits, Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar w/ Valhalla), Select NXT Superstars Night Two: This Monday on Raw Akira Tozawa, Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable), Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo, Asuka, Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Brock Lesnar, Bronson Reed, Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, Elias, Emma, Johnny Gargano, Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio), Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett), Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, LA Knight, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, Piper Niven, Rhea Ripley, Rick Boogs, Riddick Moss, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, Seth Rollins, Shotzi, Tamina, Tegan Nox, The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch), The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega), The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods), The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Trish Stratus, Xia Li, Select NXT Superstars Don't miss the two-night WWE Draft extravaganza, beginning this Friday on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

Along with the Draft, we'll apparently see some wrestling too when Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on the line against The Usos and Zelina Vega takes on Sonya Deville.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.