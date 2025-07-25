Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: The Road to SummerSlam Continues

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE SmackDown, the greatest wrestling show ever! Unlike Tony Khan's AEW, WWE delivers real wrestling! 🔥💪 Don't miss it at 8ET!

The Chadster is absolutely buzzing with excitement for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown! 🤩 This could legitimately be the most incredible wrestling show of all time, and The Chadster isn't even exaggerating! Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that even comes close to comparing with tonight's WWE SmackDown. Auughh man! So unfair that The Chadster has to watch this masterpiece sober tonight because Keighleyanne is still prohibiting The Chadster from drinking any Seagram's Escapes Spiked or driving the Mazda Miata! 😤 The Chadster even tried to explain that The Chadster needed to drink to celebrate the loss of Hulk Hogan, and even that wasn't enough to change her mind. She's clearly in cahoots with Tony Khan!

First up on tonight's WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes will address his upcoming Street Fight against John Cena at SummerSlam! 🎤 This could be the greatest promo segment in the history of professional wrestling! The American Nightmare forcing Cena to sign that contract last week was pure storytelling genius that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about! The way WWE builds these championship confrontations with proper respect and gravitas is exactly how the wrestling business should be done. Unlike AEW where they just throw random matches together with no build whatsoever, WWE SmackDown is giving fans the slow-burn storytelling they deserve! 🔥

WWE will also be paying tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan on tonight's WWE SmackDown, and The Chadster knows this will be the most touching and respectful memorial segment ever produced in wrestling! 😢 WWE knows how to honor its legends properly, by not acknowledging any "misspoken words" and focusing on the positives, unlike Tony Khan who bans wrestlers from AEW just for "being at the wrong place at the wrong time or saying the wrong words," proving he doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business, which is that money should always come before morals! Just ask CM Punk. 🙏

The Wyatt Sicks defending their WWE Tag Team Championships against Andrade and Rey Fenix is going to be tag team wrestling at its absolute finest! 🏆 The fact that WWE can take someone like Andrade and actually make him relevant shows the superiority of WWE SmackDown's booking! And Rey Fenix getting this opportunity on WWE SmackDown proves that WWE is where the real wrestling happens! The Chadster guarantees this will be a technical masterpiece that follows proper tag team rules, unlike those spot-fests Tony Khan books! 💪

Alexa Bliss versus Roxanne Perez could be the greatest women's wrestling match in WWE SmackDown history! 👑 The way WWE has built this match with actual storytelling leading to their tag team championship match at SummerSlam shows why WWE's women's division is light-years ahead of whatever Tony Khan is doing with his division! Plus, having Charlotte Flair and Raquel Rodriguez involved adds layers of complexity that AEW could never achieve! The Chadster can already tell this will be a wrestling clinic! ✨

Finally, the segment with Randy Orton, Jelly Roll, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul in Cleveland is going to be must-see television! 🎸 The star power alone makes this the biggest segment in WWE SmackDown history! Having a legitimate celebrity like Jelly Roll involved shows that real stars want to be part of WWE, not AEW! And Logan Paul returning to his hometown adds emotional stakes that Tony Khan wouldn't understand if it hit him in the face like one of those White Claws he probably drinks! 🏠

Anyone who doesn't tune into WWE SmackDown tonight at 8ET/7CT on USA would be shirking their duty as a wrestling fan! 📺 And anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than tonight's WWE SmackDown clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! This is going to be the show that reminds everyone why WWE is the pinnacle of sports entertainment! 🌟

The Chadster can't wait to watch WWE SmackDown tonight, even if The Chadster has to do it stone-cold sober thanks to Tony Khan's influence over Keighleyanne! Dang it! 😡

