WWE Smackdown Ratings and Viewership Sink for Corbinless Episode

Despite a star-studded kickoff show and branding as the start of a new post-Draft era for WWE Smackdown, last night's episode of the show fell in both ratings and viewership. And The Chadster would be totally remiss in not mentioning that a certain Ratings King of Friday Nights was absent from last night's episode. That's right, Baron Corbin isn't featured on Smackdown for one night, and the entire show falls apart. Let that be a lesson.

WWE Smackdown Ratings and Viewership Down

Smackdown's overall viewership fell below 2 million viewers this week, with an average of 1.987 million viewers across both hours, according to Showbuzz Daily. The first hour drew 1.978 million viewers and the second hour actually increased slightly to 1.995 million viewers. Still, the average was down from last week's 2.043 million viewers, and both the lowest-rated episode since the launch of the Thunderdome and the first time since then Smackdown has dipped below 2 million. In the 18-49 demographic, Smackdown scored a .5, down from a .55 last week. Smackdown came in second for the night as Shark Tank on ABC took the top spot for the night on network TV.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Personally, The Chadster thinks it's unfair that Shark Tank is allowed to compete with Smackdown. Vince McMahon is only one billionaire, and when AEW launched with one billionaire backing them, I feel like that's fair competition. But Shark Tank has how many billionaires? Four of them per episode? That's just totally unfair, and I think Shark Tank should have to move to a different night so that Smackdown has a fair shot. Until this inequity is addressed, The Chadster is disqualifying Shark Tank, so WWE is the winner this week. Now let's see what happens when King Corbin, hopefully, returns next week.