WWE Targets Midwest for Summer "COVID is OVER" Tour

WWE continues to hulk up in anticipation of a massive comeback against the coronavirus pandemic, announcing another three cities for its "MAYBE YOU WILL DIE" tour kicking off in July. WWE has been itching to get back into the swing of things when it comes to touring since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut down performances in front of live crowds. Other than WrestleMania, WWE's main roster hasn't performed in front of a live crowd since before the pandemic.

But all that changes in July, and WWE isn't keeping its traveling super-spreader event tour to states like Florida and Texas. In a press release revealing the next three cities to feature live WWE events, WWE has revealed it has the Midwest in its sights.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced the next three live events as part of its 25-city touring schedule this summer. The tour now includes: – Friday, July 23: SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

– Monday, July 26: Raw – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

– Friday, July 30: SmackDown – Target Center in Minneapolis Tickets for the live events in Cleveland, Kansas City and Minneapolis go sale next Friday, June 4 at 10 am local time in each market. Additional tour stops and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

WWE isn't the only wrestling company eager to squeeze full capacity crowds back into buildings where they can breath their germs all over each other. AEW Double or Nothing this week will take place with a full capacity crowd at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, and AEW will also kick off a live tour this Summer.

If you're planning to attend any of WWE's upcoming shows, remember: YOU MAY DIE, AND IF YOU DO, YOU AGREE NOT TO HOLD WWE LIABLE IN ANY WAY. But other than that, you know, have fun!

