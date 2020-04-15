WWE to Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting in Empty Room

If a WWE shareholder meeting happens in an empty room and no one is there to witness it, did it happen at all? That's the sort of philosophical question that will be answered tomorrow when WWE holds its annual shareholder meeting at a secret location to be revealed at the last minute. The meeting will be convened and immediately adjourned, and shareholders are requested not to attend in order to comply with the State of Connecticut's stay-at-home order.

"World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) today announced that it intends to convene and then immediately adjourn, its Annual Meeting of Stockholders due to the rapidly evolving public health concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental actions related thereto, including the State of Connecticut's Executive Order No. 7H dated March 20, 2020," a statement from the company reads. "The Annual Meeting is scheduled to occur at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday April 16, 2020. The Annual Meeting will be convened and then immediately adjourned to a time and place that will be announced at the meeting and by press release. The record date will remain February 20, 2020. Stockholders should comply with applicable restrictions and not attend the Annual Meeting on April 16."

WWE's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week

It's not surprising WWE wouldn't want anyone to attend a shareholder meeting considering the week they've had. Between a Linda McMahon SuperPac pledging $18.5 million to Florida the same day the Governor declared WWE an essential business to allow running live wrestling shows, a Dark Side of the Ring episode covering the alleged coverup of Jimmy Snuka murdering his girlfriend, the world coming to realize just how much money the McMahons have been pumping into Donald Trump and the Republican party as Trump named Vince McMahon to a special task force on restarting the economy, and finally the laying off of thirty or more wrestlers and an untold number of regular employees just after bragging about having $500 million in cash or cash equivalent reserves to get through the crisis, there would surely be a lot of uncomfortable questions asked about WWE's decisionmaking. Oh, and let's not forget the XFL bankruptcy filings that revealed, contrary to their claims, that WWE owned a portion of the XFL. Yeah, maybe not holding that meeting publicly is for the best.