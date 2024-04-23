Posted in: TV | Tagged: Bullet Club Gold, newlitg

Bullet Club Gold in The Daily LITG, 23rd of April, 2024

Something called Bullet Club Gold topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. I should read it to find out what it is. Oh it's wrestling...

Article Summary Bullet Club Gold dominates Bleeding Cool traffic with AEW & ROH title win.

Comics, TV shows, games, and more still feature in The Daily LITG.

Bleeding Cool covers a mix of wrestling, movies, and comic updates daily.

Bullet Club Gold's triumph at AEW Dynasty creates buzz in wrestling world.

Bullet Club Gold topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. I really should read it to find out what it is. Oh, it's wrestling, as you were. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And yes, even wrestling. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Something about wrestling in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Marvel Announces New Magneto Series For August

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!