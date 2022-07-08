X-Men '97, What If…? S02, Marvel Zombies Set for SDCC Previews

As far as Marvel Studios' upcoming animation slate goes, it looks like some questions are about to be answered during this summer's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC, running July 21-24, with Preview Night on Wednesday). Interested in seeing what series head writer Beau DeMayo has in store for X-Men '97? Or how the streamer will be approaching an animated take on Marvel Zombies? And let's not forget about that second season of What If…?, too… right? Well, on Friday, July 22 (11:45 am PT-1:15 pm PT), Marvel Studios head of streaming, television & animation Brad Winderbaum; head of visual development Ryan Meinerding; and a number of special guests will be offering waves of updates that will include exclusive looks at all three previously-mentioned series… and more.

Having worked together with DeMayo on the Oscar Isaac-starring series, Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater had the opportunity to learn about some of the storytelling tricks he's hiding up his sleeve for the series. And let's just say that Slater's impressed. "Beau DeMayo, who's doing 'X-Men '97', is one of the best writers I have ever worked with in my life. He's an absolute genius," Slater shared exclusively with ComicBook. "And the other day, we had our writers' dinner, and he was telling me some of the things they have planned for 'X-Men '97.' I can't say a single thing, except you guys have no idea how excited you should be for that show." Though willing to go so far as to call it "f***ing awesome," Slater wasn't about to offer up any intel. "That's all I can say about it. But the stuff he was saying — every episode — it was blowing my mind of what he was sort of pitching," Slater teased. "So you guys have no idea how excited you should be for that show."

Checking in with Justin Underwood for an interview on Underwood's YouTube channel (which you can check out here), X-Men: The Animated Series' writers Eric Lewald and Julia Lewald praised the work that DeMayo has been doing as showrunner & offered some insight into how many episodes the season will be as well as a better approximation of when it will be released. "There is great love and affection and respect from an entire group of people that are doing this show, starting at the top with Beau DeMayo as the showrunner. And they have this challenge, I believe, looking at 10 episodes for the first season that's gonna come out mid-next year, and they're starting it soon after ours ended," the pair revealed. With the new series picking up the plot threads directly from the original animated series, fans will be able to easily recognize the connections- with the duo adding: "There'll be references, fans will be able to sit down and say 'Oh, I'm thinking about stuff that happened previously on 'X-Men', and it's gonna lead into… So, they're starting at that starting point and then building the stories that they'd like to go off of that."

Stemming from writer, showrunner & executive producer DeMayo, the series is expecting to see alums Cal Dodd as Logan/Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Anna Marie/Rogue, George Buza as Hank McCoy/Beast, Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Chris Potter as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm, and Alyson Court as Jubilation Lee/Jubilee return. In addition, Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, J.P. Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and A.J. LoCascio are set to join the cast. And big thanks to Smart Adopter for confirming that they were seeing the same thing on their end, too.